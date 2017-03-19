If your partner did have an affair and both of you want to save the relationship, an open heart and open mind is needed for success. "Do not be afraid to seek help from a psychologist. These professionals have years of education and training in helping people change their behaviors and attitudes, especially thoughts and feelings in relationships," Dr. Esquer adds. "Choosing to overcome an affair can be difficult and painful, but it can also be rewarding and worthwhile if you find the right professional to help you and your partner move to a new beginning."

Take a breath before reacting

The key to managing paranoia is to learn ways of coping that help an individual not react to the emotional state of mind and be able to respond from their wise mind or intuitive sense, says Lisa Bahar, MA, CCJP, a marriage and family therapist in Dana Point, California. "This can be challenging, however, if the individual is not able to discern what feels like an intuitive gut instinct, versus paranoia. It's a process the mind goes through to interpret and give meaning to events inside their head or that are occurring outside of themselves, and are stories that are not been fully based on fact." She says fear can be reduced by reviewing facts and calmly evaluating the situation. "Check in with your intuitive sense of self with mindfulness. Learn how to slow down reactivity and respond from a reasonable state of mind if you feel it will be helpful to the relationship and you."