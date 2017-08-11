gpointstudio/ShutterstockSo you just got it on in the bedroom, and you’re in the mood for a late-night, post-sex snack. What do you reach for?

Pizza may not be one of the foods scientifically proven to boost your sex drive, but it’s a favorite among those who have already done the deed, says a recent Yelp survey. When the website asked 2,000 single millennials about their favorite post-sex activities, most preferred to chow down on pizza. Tacos came in “a distant second,” according to the press release. This is the best time of day to have sex, too.

You're also more likely to hit it off with your partner if you like specific foods; 46 percent of singles are more attracted to their one-night stand if that's the case, TODAY reports. To increase the likelihood of a second hook-up—or maybe even a first date—you need to like pizza, ice cream, pasta, and/or tacos.

However, there’s one catch: Only one in three survey participants would actually share a meal with their sexual partner after a one-night stand, and they would prefer casual takeout or delivery over a formal restaurant date. As for the most serious turn-off? If the other person was a loud or open-mouthed chewer, their relationship potential went out the window. (There’s a scientific reason why you hate the sound of chewing.) In fact, participants found loud chewing more repulsive than other bad habits like “gorging” on junk food or drinking too much alcohol.

The overall takeaway is clear: To improve your sex life in a day, go ahead and order that pizza. Just make sure you close your mouth when you chew.