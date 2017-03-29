Content continues below ad

Giving personalized gifts after job-related traveling

Hrecheniuk Oleksii/Shutterstock

Christine Kim, from Los Angeles, California, enjoys the fact that her partner thinks of her while he's traveling. "My boyfriend of two years is in fashion and travels a lot for trade shows and fashion shows," she says. "Every trip he makes, he manages to come back with a personal gift that is special to the city, state, or country." Whether it's a lipstick or a button/patch for her denim jacket, she says this makes her feel special. "It makes me feel like he's always thinking of me no matter where he is or how busy he might be." When a significant others' actions convey levels of respect that makes another person feel good, Bahar says, "they are more inclined to nurture the relationship back and a healthy connection continues to be strengthened, because the person feels appreciative."