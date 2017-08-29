Yes, There Is an Actual Day When Your Partner Is Most Likely to Cheat

Nadya Lukic/Shutterstock

Think you have a cheater on your hands? Even if it’s just a hunch, you might want to keep a closer eye on them during these specific days. (You can also watch for these subtle signs your partner is cheating on you.)

New research by the affair-seeking website Illicit Encounters indicates that certain days and times are the most opportune for cheaters. The site collected data regarding the messages people send to arrange their next hook-up, determining a prediction, down to the hour, of when we can expect cheaters to contact their secret lovers.

The days your partner is most likely to cheat on you are—drum roll, please—Mondays and Fridays.

We can get even more specific than that, though. Of about 600 messages sent each day, two different days and times stood out, according to the research. Nearly 2,000 messages are sent between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Monday mornings—the most of any other day or time. The second most popular time? Between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday evenings.

Surprised? Probably not. It stands to reason that cheaters are probably busy with their families during the weekends with their family. During their commute to work on Monday morning, though, cheaters might have the opportunity to check back in with their side fling. Add that to the likelihood that their partner won’t be nearby, and you have a recipe for an—ahem—illicit encounter.

If you happen to catch your partner cheating (regardless of the day or time), there are some reactions you should definitely avoid. And chin up, there’s still hope for your relationship! Try to take these 10 steps to heal after an affair.

[Source: New York Post]