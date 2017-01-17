Pssst: Here Are 19 Gifts Women Actually Want for Valentine’s Day

Flowers and chocolates are great—sure—but there are some things women actually want for Valentine's Day. We've rounded up the best bets that are sure to melt her heart this February 14th.

By Felissa Benjamin Allard
To sleep in

To sleep iniStock/sergeeva
Even if you don't have kids, the idea of sleeping in sounds divine. Forget having to make the bed, or run errands, how about a nice lazy day in bed with no responsibilities bigger than figuring out what's on Netflix? Start her day out on a sweet foot by serving her one of these creatively delicious pancake ideas in bed.

Hotel-quality mattress topper

Hotel-quality mattress topperiStock/greenp
What better way to enjoy sleeping in (or sleeping in general) that with a hotel-grade mattress topper? This is a lot less expensive than purchasing a whole new mattress or even spending the night at a fancy hotel but has the same benefits: a state-of-the-art fiberfill that has the feel of authentic goose and duck down and promises of a fabulous night's sleep.

Help around the house

Help around the houseiStock/robedero
Even if you're a neat freak, there's always some housework to do. But on Valentine's Day, why not take care of it for your significant other? No laundry, no chores, nothing! Just give her a truly relaxing day and she'll be in heaven. You lose a point, however, every time you ask her a question about how to do it. You can figure out the best setting for whites on the washing machine and which drawer your kids' PJs go in all by yourself.

Amazon's Alexa

Amazon's Alexavia amazon.com
So on days that aren't Valentine's Day, why not make life around the house a bit easier? With Amazon's brand-new Echo Dot (aka Alexa) you get voice control over your home, including ordering food, playing your favorite tunes, requesting rides from Uber, and turning on and off the lights. It's smart so you don't always have to be.

Robotic vacuum cleaner

Robotic vacuum cleaneriStock/via amazon.com
So admittedly a vacuum isn't the most romantic gift, but think of all the time and energy you'll be saving your loved one throughout the year. A robotic vacuum is small, compact, and can be programmed to self-clean rooms. That means she can set it and go, like actually leave the room and go about her day and come back to a clean floor. It can even get under furniture to clean those hard to reach spots.

A massage

A massageiStock/nks_imagery
Being an adult is hard work for everyone. Places like Massage Envy and The Red Door Spa offer gift cards so you can treat your better half to a nice relaxing day. Here are six surprising benefits of massage.

Massage roller

Massage rollervia amazon.com
So if heading to the massage table isn't your loved one's thing, why not give her the gift of relaxation all year long with an at-home massage roller? Help roll out the kinks or leave her to do it. This gift is sure to help her relax, increase blood flow, and decrease muscle pain. Check out these tips for a soothing self-massage.

Mani or pedi

Mani or pediiStock/petrenkod
Every woman loves a bit of pampering. Treating her to a manicure or pedicure, something she may not normally have the time or the energy to do on her own, will brighten her day and their hands. Most local nail salons offer gift cards. These tips will help make a manicure last one week or more.

At-home foot spa

At-home foot spavia amazon.com
If time is of the essence during the week, your loved one may not want to schlep to the nail place. So why not bring the pampering to her? An at-home foot spa is something she can enjoy year round without leaving the comforts of the home. (Check out the health secrets your feet wish they could tell you.) The rolling massage works to renew and revive tired feet, while the removable pumice stone softens feet.

Cook a homemade dinner...

Cook a homemade dinner...iStock/halfpoint
Restaurants on Valentine's Day tend to have special menus (read: higher prices) and reservations can be hard to come by, unless you want to have that romantic dinner at 5:30. What about a nice homemade meal instead? It doesn't have to be five-stars, but you can research Valentine's Day meal ideas with easy-to-follow instructions. Plus, isn't it the thought that counts? She'll especially love what you're trying to say if you end the meal with one of these decadent chocolate desserts.

...and do the dishes

...and do the dishesiStock/peopleimages
This goes without saying. Don't cook an entire meal for your better half and then expect her to put on rubber gloves and suds up the plates. That would upset anyone on any night, let alone Valentine's Day.

Try a meal delivery service

Try a meal delivery serviceiStock/mediaphotos
If cooking isn't your thing, a meal subscription service like Plated, Blue Apron, or Hello Fresh can take a lot of the guesswork out of it for you. They send ingredients, even those hard-to-find ones like harissa paste and Japanese eggplant, along with easy-to-follow directions. She can even choose the meals she'd like to try.

Television/movies streaming account

Television/movies streaming accountiStock/filadendron
For the TV and movie lover, there's nothing better than a subscription to an online streaming service like Netflix, Amazon, or Hulu. This way she can enjoy her favorite shows and movies at her leisure, any time of day, whenever she wants, preferably with you cuddled up next to her and a big bowl of popcorn.

Take charge of the plans

Take charge of the plansiStock/ivanko_brnjakovic
Most couples do something on Valentine's Day, and according to a Men's Health survey, most couples believe it should be planned together. So why not shock and surprise her by taking the reins and making the plans? Here are 10 creative date night ideas for inspiration.

Spa treatments

Spa treatmentsiStock/valuavitaly
As we noted before, a little pampering goes a long way. A spa treatment, such as a facial or body wrap, can go a long way in making a lady feel good.

At-home face masks

At-home face masksiStock/andreusk
Sometimes hitting the spa can feel like a chore. If that's the case, why not treat her to at-home face masks she can do on her own, at her leisure, while watching her new online streaming service? Extra points if you let her do one on you. On a budget? Try one of these DIY face masks.

Taking care of the kids

Taking care of the kidsiStock/geber86
For the busy exhausted mom, there's nothing better than a day where she can actually relax and let someone else take care of her kids. Without the guilt. Have her leave a list of to-dos, activities, meals, whatever, and then leave her alone... for the entire day. She'll definitely thank you for this one. And whatever you do, don't call it babysitting. Stuck for what to do? Try one of these activities for toddlers for cold or rainy cooped-up days.

Candygram

CandygramiStock/may1985
So while traditional candy isn't always what a woman wants, why not offer her a gift that lets her customize her gift? Sugarwish has flipped the gifting model allowing the recipient to choose her own candy gift, picking from different sweet and savory treats. With fast delivery in a beautiful candy box, she's guaranteed to be happy. And surprise! Candy is better for you than you might think.

A subscription to a fun box

A subscription to a fun boxiStock/andresr
How about a gift that keeps on giving? For the beauty junky there's Birchbox; for fashion lovers it's Stitch Fix; for the perfume lover there's Scentbird, and on and on and on. There are subscription boxes delivered monthly for socks, intimate wear, personal hygiene, and more. You can choose plans ranging in six months to a year, keeping her satisfied and happy until next Valentine's Day.

