Pssst: Here Are 19 Gifts Women Actually Want for Valentine’s Day
Flowers and chocolates are great—sure—but there are some things women actually want for Valentine's Day. We've rounded up the best bets that are sure to melt her heart this February 14th.
To sleep in
Hotel-quality mattress topper
Help around the house
Amazon's Alexa
Robotic vacuum cleaner
A massage
Massage roller
Mani or pedi
At-home foot spa
Cook a homemade dinner...
...and do the dishes
Try a meal delivery service
Television/movies streaming account
Take charge of the plans
Spa treatments
At-home face masks
Taking care of the kids
Candygram
A subscription to a fun box
