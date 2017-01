Even if you're a neat freak, there's always some housework to do. But on Valentine's Day, why not take care of it for your significant other? No laundry, no chores, nothing! Just give her a truly relaxing day and she'll be in heaven. You lose a point, however, every time you ask her a question about how to do it. You can figure out the best setting for whites on the washing machine and which drawer your kids' PJs go in all by yourself.