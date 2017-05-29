Content continues below ad

Instead of automatically sitting down to watch TV or leaving for a neighborhood walk, discuss it first. Ask each other questions like, “What do you want to watch?" or “Where is your favorite place to walk?” As Weiss says, “When you decide things together it becomes a shared enjoyment...and gives you time to rediscover each other.”

Play a round of ping-pong

Repetitive motions like volleying a ping-pong ball is a great trick to get people to open up because the trance-like, rhythmic motion helps reduce anxiety and interrupts the parts of your brain that obsess over issues. “Volleying in ping-pong keeps your emotions in check and regulates each other’s nervous systems, which allows you to talk about difficult matters,” says Tatkin. “If the game is to keep the volley going rhythmically, it keeps you from getting overheated or too excited from the conversation.” Even a game of catch could get your partner talking.