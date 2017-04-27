Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Book pages bouquet

Courtesy Jocelyn Coon of Jocelyn's Photography

Bookworm brides, this one’s for you. Trace a flower template over book pages, cut them out, and fold them to look like petals. Stick them through floral wire to make a stem, and combine the stems to make a bouquet. Make your paper flowers personal by choosing passages from your favorite books or literary scenes that remind you of your relationship with your hubby-to-be, like this bride did.