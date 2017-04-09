What Your Fights Reveal About Your Relationship

Content continues below ad

You're too serious

You've heard sayings about not taking yourself too seriously, right? Well, it's important during arguments too. Using the example of frustrations over leaving dishes in the sink, Dr. Amsellem says that making light of the situation is an option couples may want to explore. She explains that using humor to reframe the situation may involve saying something such as, "Well, who knew that when I brought you into my life, I would be bringing along your mess too?" Dr. Boardman agrees, saying humor goes a long way—and not always just when arguments surface. "Finding funny moments in the every day and sharing a laugh together will bring you closer and put you both in a better mood," she says. "Positive interactions decrease the likelihood of an argument and make it easier for you to give one another the benefit of the doubt."