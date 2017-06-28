Aliza Burton

Going to bed when you feel like it

Waking up when you feel like it

Not having to explain why you need to work through dinner/the weekend/the night to get "it" done while you 're still in your "zone"

Eating what you like (or not) and when

Having the whole bed to yourself

Watching all of The Handmaid's Tale in one weekend

Living where I'd like

Arranging my furniture the way that suits me (and my cat)

Wearing what I like to bed (including that ratty t-shirt from college)

Not having to mix your dreams with someone else's and seeing them compromised

Having your friends/your students/your colleagues over any time you'd like (as long as you'd tidied up first)

Going where you want on vacation

The house/apartment is exactly the temperature you'd like it to be

Your bedroom is as dark as you want it to be especially on weekend mornings thanks to those dark out curtains you bought

No-one asks you what all those bottles are for in your medicine cabinet or on your vanity.

Both closets are yours. You know what to expect when you get home—your cat will want to eat and your evening is your own.

The only family you'll have to put up with is your own

It's not like Aliza Burton has anything against getting married. In fact, she's already done it three times. The fact that each of her marriages ended in divorce didn't put her off to marriage either. She's open to marrying again. However, for now, she's loving her life exactly as it is—she lives alone although she has a boyfriend and a grown daughter—so much in fact that when we asked her to tell us her favorite aspect of being unmarried, she couldn't "commit" to one. Instead, she rattled off a long list that includes, "in no particular order":