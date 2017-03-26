Content continues below ad

Consultant or advisor

Stock Asso/Shutterstock

Budding entrepreneurs and companies are in search of seasoned professional to help guide them through the process of taking their ventures to the next level. AGA reports that the most popular areas looking for your know-how are finance, management, health care, and information technology. For most of these jobs, you'll work on a per project basis. However, some part-time options may be available as well. The average pay for a consulting gig seems to be in the range of $100 to $175 per hour, but your pay may be lower or higher depending on your location and area of expertise.