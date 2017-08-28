Remitski Ivan/Shutterstock

Finding an outlet in any place and situation has become somewhat of a modus operandi for any tech user. It’s always the same old story, too: As the batteries in our electronics endure daily wear and tear, their ability to hold a charge becomes weaker and weaker—leaving us with a dead smartphone or laptop at the worst possible moment.

There’s a simple explanation for why this happens, as it turns out. (The dead battery, that is; not your bad luck.) “The cycle of battery charging and discharging and recharging can only repeat a certain number of times,” according to Popular Science. We can thank chemical reactions—which create atomic buildup while the device charges—for batteries’ limited lifetimes. Tech experts say these sneaky things are killing your smartphone battery, too.

So, what’s a techie (or just the average smartphone owner) to do? You could always try these secrets for better battery life on your smartphone. To make your battery last as long as possible, though, there’s a highly recommended method for charging your devices. And you can try it right now!

Here’s how it works: As your battery discharges, you should only let it reach about 50 percent before topping it up again, according to Battery University. But avoid letting it charge all the way to 100 percent, as that can place strain on the battery.

If you do fill your battery completely, don’t leave the device plugged in; doing so constantly can cause your electronics to age faster in the long run. (You really have to stop believing these 11 phone battery myths, too.)

There are exceptions to this rule, of course. Letting the battery undergo a full discharge once a month will allow it to fully restore its features. Regardless, you should follow the shallow charge and discharge cycle most of the time. Samsung recommends keeping your battery above 20 percent charge, if possible.

Of course, these are just suggestions; you’re in no danger if you keep your phone charging overnight. But following the guidelines could make your battery last much longer, which ultimately saves you money down the road. To save even more money, use these tech tricks to save data and lower your cell phone bill.

[Source: Popular Science]