Your Credit Score Is About to Go WAY Up—Here’s Why

The change came in response to a report issued in March by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a government agency created after the 2008 financial crisis to protect consumers from unfair, deceptive, and abusive lending practices. The report pinpointed a number of problems in consumer credit reporting, the most common and perhaps most vexing of which is incorrect information. In fact, the Federal Trade Commission estimates that one in every five Americans has a mistake on their credit reports, and one in five of those has had their credit score drop as a result, according to Sean Coffey of the California Reinvestment Coalition. As a result of the changes implemented, seven percent of the population will have a judgment or lien removed from their credit file, resulting in a VantageScore credit score boost of up to 20 points.