Party supplies Lleistock/shutterstock Hosting a party? Plates, cups, napkins, utensils, balloons, and even party hats can all be found for just a dollar. You'll be able to go all out with decorating because you can easily stick to your budget.

Cleaning supplies Markus Gann/shutterstock You're going to need to clean up after your party. Buy sponges, cleaning sprays, and dish detergent on the cheap.

Greeting cards ikkker/shutterstock Buying a card from a specialty store can run you upwards of five dollars. Save money on the next birthday card you buy and put it towards the gift.

Seasonal items OSABEE/shutterstock Like to decorate your home for Halloween or Christmas? The dollar store always has a big selection of festive bargains.

Pregnancy test Nils Z/shutterstock Bet you weren't expecting that one! Don't worry, the 99 cent tests are 99 percent effective, just like the ones at the pharmacy.

Cooking accessories Trum Ronnarong/shutterstock Cheese graters, salt shakers, ice cream scoops, wine glasses, and more—any cooking supply at the dollar store is usually a good buy, except for knives, which may not be of high quality.

Paper products shalaku/shutterstock Stock up on paper towels, toilet paper, napkins, and paper plates and cups. Constantly running to the store to buy these everyday necessities can really take away from your monthly budget. Don't feel like you have to splurge on the name-brand products, the ones from the dollar store will get the job done just as well.

Bread Evgeny Karandaev/shutterstock A lot of dollar stores sell name-brand breads, bagels, and more. Just keep in mind that some of the packages may be close to expiring, so plan on eating them fast or storing in the freezer.

Reading glasses Sergey Mironov/shutterstock You constantly lose your reading glasses or accidentally sit on them and they break. Don't waste money spending more than a dollar on your reading glasses. Many dollar stores offer a variety of styles so you're bound to find something you like.

Spices Evgeny Karandaev/shutterstock Fill your spice cabinet with products from the dollar store. Normally you will find name-brand spices and can even stock up on salt and pepper. Skip the grocery store when getting spices for your next BBQ and instead get them for cheap.

Books Unuchko Veronika/shutterstock Sometimes you can find popular books by best selling authors for only a buck. Also, take advantage of the kid books and coloring books.

Sometimes you can find popular books by best selling authors for only a buck. Also, take advantage of the kid books and coloring books. Read up on these insane benefits of coloring books for adults

