Since clothing manufacturers are required to state only one cleaning method on the care label, you may need to do a bit of detective work. Our textile expert recommends seeing which fibers make up the garment and letting that information be your guide to whether or not dry cleaning is necessary.

Consider other factors

Items of clothing that are simply constructed and unlined are obvious candidates for hand washing or the delicate wash cycle even when the label says "dry clean." But with certain precise construction (think blazers, suits, pleated skirts), very saturated color, and when there are trimmings like beads, elaborate buttons, and sequins, you'll likely want to leave it to the pros. If you have a garment that's richly dyed or deeply hued and are worried it may not be color fast, test it by wetting an inconspicuous area with a small amount of water and then pressing on the wet spot with a cotton swab. If the color bleeds onto the swab, you'll want to take the item to the dry cleaner. Leather and suede items should always be cleaned by leather and suede professionals.