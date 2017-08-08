Content continues below ad

When the unexpected happens

It's possible to postpone the closing when a problem is discovered during the walk-through. "An hour before closing, I met my clients at the house. When we walked into the home there was water gushing out of the faucet in the laundry room," recalls Meyer. Meyer was able to shut off the water but by that time it was ankle deep. Once the sellers agreed to cover the costs to repair the water damage, the sale of the house was settled a few hours later than the original time. Luckily there are a few options when the unexpected happens. "The seller can hire someone to fix it and ask that it be paid at closing with proceeds from the sale if they don't have resources to pay in advance. You can also negotiate a credit to the buyer toward their closing costs and or a reduction in sales price rather than make the repair if all parties agree," says Sniscak.