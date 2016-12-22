Start small

iStock/mckyartstudio

When the New Year rolls around, the temptation is to make extreme financial resolutions all at once. But don't get so caught up in your resolutions that you set yourself up for failure. Cathey advises her clients to make small changes to their spending, since they are more maintainable over time. "Taking a baby step in cutting your spending can start you on the path to even bigger savings," Cathey encourages. "For example, instead of cutting out Starbucks completely, cut out one cup per week in January. Same thing goes for bringing a lunch to work: try packing a lunch one day. You may find it's easier than you realize." By February you may be skipping two lattés and bringing your lunch twice a week.