The very first financial resolution you should make, no matter where you stand, is to take outline your financial situation in writing. For some, it may seem easier to ignore your savings accounts in favor of simply making ends meet from week to week, while that's tempting, you'll never take control or your finances by avoiding them. "Take an hour or so to take inventory of all of your financial accounts," says Patty Cathey, financial advisor at Smart Retirement Plan . Create one document with the type of account, info on how to access it, the account holder, and the contact information. "If applicable, review the list with your spouse and any adult children," she adds. (Here are 25 secrets rich people won't tell you .)