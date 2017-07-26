Content continues below ad

Divide and conquer

Kaesler Media/shutterstock

Saving is easier when you don't physically handle the money, according to Lavelle. "Technology has made it easy to have a portion or portions of your paycheck distributed into special accounts," he says. "You should have a main savings and retirement account that are funded each pay period with a set sum that is difficult for you to change." He also advises using electronic payments for the same reason, as it eliminates the ability to move funds around or delay paying bills.