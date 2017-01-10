Need Extra Cash? Here Are 10 Ways to Make Money Fast

Babysitting is so old-school. These simple (and quick!) money-makers will have you counting cash in no time.

By Brooke Nelson
View as Slideshow

Rent out your room (or even your couch!)

Rent out your room (or even your couch!)iStock/kwanchai_khammuean
If you're looking for easy ways to make money, look no further than your own front door. Thanks to the rising popularity of airbnb.com, you can now cash in on your spare bedroom by renting it out to vacationers who pass through your city. All you need is solid furnishings, great photos to show off your space, and your landlord's okay. To prepare, learn what your home says about you.

Get handy

Get handyiStock/stoncelli
It has never been easier to pick up manual labor jobs around the neighborhood, such as mowing lawns, washing cars, or cleaning gutters. Sites like taskrabbit.com, zaarly.com, and thumbtack.com will connect you with locals who are ready and willing to pay someone to perform the occasional task or errand. It's a win-win situation: They check an item off their to-do list, and you earn quick cash.

Turn your hobby into a business

Turn your hobby into a businessiStock/pixelfit
If you have an eye for design, try creating homemade crafts to sell on etsy.com. The quirky site sports unique wares ranging from jewelry to house decor, sold by vendors and craft connoisseurs around the world. Plus, if you frequent garage sales, thrift stores, or flea markets, you may be able to buy knick-knacks on the cheap, spruce them up, and sell them again at a profit. It's a fun (and rewarding!) way to earn money online. You can knock out these cute crafts in one afternoon.

Content continues below ad

Spring into cleaning

Spring into cleaningiStock/ip-galanternik-d-u
Taking an afternoon to organize and clean your living space could uncover loads of gently used (or new and unopened) items that you can resell at garage sales, consignment shops, or used-book stores. Even better, list your wares on websites like eBay.com, craigslist.com, or bonanza.com to earn top dollar for unused items gathering dust in your home. Here are more ways to find extra money hiding in your home.

Adjust your spending habits

Adjust your spending habitsiStock/jacoblund
Let's face it: Your frappuccino addiction is burning a hole in your wallet. In the spirit of the infamous saying, "a penny saved is a penny earned," try nixing an expensive habit, and watch the savings come pouring in. Eating cheap for a week, or giving up Starbucks, smoking, or fro-yo for a month, could save you over $100 (almost) instantly. These frugal-living tips make saving almost effortless.

Become survey savvy

Become survey savvyiStock/svetikd
Looking to earn money online? Websites like mysurvey.com will pay you to share your opinion via online surveys. Although the average survey pays only $0.50 to $1.25 each, with new surveys available each day, and each one taking less than five minutes to complete, small pennies can add up to big bucks in no time. Here are the financial resolutions you should be making this year.

Content continues below ad

Post photos for a profit

Post photos for a profitiStock/g-stockstudio
If you have a knack for photography, shutterstock.com allows you to post and sell your photos online for a small fee. Start your own business by snapping shots of your children's sports games, recitals, or school functions and selling them to local parents who want a memento of their child's experience. These photo apps for your smartphone will help you get more out of your camera.

Teach your talent

Teach your talentiStock/asiseeit
Even without a chalkboard and desks, tutoring is just one of the many easy ways to make money. After all, becoming a teacher requires little more than a space and a willing student. You could offer music lessons to young musicians, or tutor local students in test prep or school subjects in which you have an expertise.

Resell unused gift cards

Resell unused gift cardsiStock/courtneyk
Check your wallet and dresser for unused gift cards and resell them on cardpool.com, a website that will exchange your cards for quick cash. The website promises that almost all of the value will return to your wallet. (Speaking of gifts, these bad presents are almost guaranteed to send the wrong message.)

Content continues below ad

Become a moving billboard

Become a moving billboardiStock/funduck
Wrap your car in ad material, and you could earn up to $400 per month via freecarmedia.com. Simply submit a few bits of information including your vehicle type, where you live, and your daily commute length and time, and you'll be paired with an advertiser who will pay you to slap a sticker on your car and continue about your daily routine. What more could you ask for? Discover these tips for saving money from committed savers.

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you the newsletter each week, and we may also send you occasional special offers from Reader's Digest. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes

Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane.

Dennis Miller

Funny Jokes

I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”

Kevin Nealon

Funny Jokes

“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram

@kristencarney

Funny Jokes

A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.

Comedian Greg Davies

Funny Jokes

Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.

@sixthformpoet

Funny Jokes

Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.

From clientsfromhell.net

Funny Jokes

My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.”

@NicCageMatch

Funny Jokes

“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol

@yoyoha (Josh Hara)

Funny Jokes

My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.

—Jerry Seinfeld

Funny Jokes

Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?

A: A mechanic.