Tis the (strawberry) season! That’s right, folks—summer has arrived, which means we now have an excuse to chow on those red delights for every meal, like, ever.

And why not? They’re the best guilt-free snack, after all. These tasty berries are jam-packed with antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium, fiber, and magnesium. All of those vitamins and minerals have loads of benefits, too, including improving eyesight, reducing high blood pressure, boosting the immune system, and preventing certain cancers and cardiovascular diseases. (Plus, these aphrodisiac wonders can even spark a bit of romance.) And the list doesn’t stop there. No wonder they’re one of the healthiest fruits you can eat!

There’s only one downside to these sweet treats. Strawberries spoil quickly, which is as annoying as it is a waste. Nobody wants to find their strawberries growing mushy and moldy in the fridge after purchasing them only a few days earlier. What is a strawberry lover to do?

Thanks to Hip2Save, an online coupon website, we have the perfect hack for keeping your strawberries fresh WAY longer. All you need is a bit of vinegar, water, and a colander or salad spinner.

To start off, pour about ½ cup of white vinegar and 2 ½ cups of water into a large bowl, and soak your berries in the mixture for a few minutes. The vinegar will get rid of mold spores and bacteria, which make your strawberries spoil quicker. (And don’t worry—your strawberries won’t taste like vinegar afterward!)

To thoroughly dry the strawberries, place some paper towels in a salad spinner or let them air dry in a colander. Be sure to remove all of the moisture, since that will prevent them from getting moldy. Then, you can safely place them in the refrigerator on top of a paper towel. Voila! You now have fresh strawberries to last for days and days. Plus, this method works for blackberries and raspberries, too!

If that still doesn’t do the trick, The Kitchn recommends keeping the stems of your strawberries on for as long as possible in order to extend their shelf life. And if you notice any spoiled or moldy berries in your bunch, remove them ASAP to prevent the mold from spreading to the rest.

