Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Skimp: tour companies

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

As with tourist attractions, booking with tour companies can be pricier compared to booking similar amenities on your own. Travelers on a budget should inquire at their hostel or hotel about local tour guides to show them around a city. Many cities have free walking tours, where travelers are expected to give a small tip to their guides. If you feel it's important to splurge on a tour company, ask a travel agent to find one based in the country you're visiting. For Machu Picchu visitors, for example, Peruvian-purchased passes for the train and entry to the citadel are cheaper than foreign-purchased passes. You'll save a lot more money by working with locals.