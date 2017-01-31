via Amazon.com

Download free books

Amazon offers over 8,000 titles that are free to download. Pick from a variety of classic novels, romance reads, and thrillers. Even if you don’t own a Kindle, you can download the free Kindle app on your smartphone and get these reads for on-the-go convenience. Another great source for free downloads is Open Library. It allows you to borrow and read a wide variety of titles. Check with you local library as well, many offer similar programs to Open Library.

Transfer articles from the web

Download Instapaper to transfer web articles to your Kindle. Create an account and then under Settings choose Kindle as your delivery option. Now, when you save an article to Instapaper it will get pushed to your Kindle account.

Send a document

You can email personal documents, as attachments, to your Kindle. All you need to do is send the document to your Kindle email address. How do you find that? Go to Manage Your Content and Devices > Settings > Personal Document Settings. The email will be yourname@kindle.com. Then you have to add your email to the Approved Document Email List. Something to note is that you could be charged for this. Avoid the charge by adding free to your kindle address. Therefore, it would read yourname@free.kindle.com.

Reset a frozen screen

Simply press or slide and hold the power button for 40 seconds. When you release, the device should display the start-up screen.

Take a screenshot

If you find a quote that you really like, or need to save a page to use for a class project, you can take a screenshot on your Kindle. If you have an original Kindle, hold down alt + shift + G. For the Kindle Touch, hold down the home button and tap the screen. And for the Voyage and Paperweight, press the opposite corners of the screen at the same time. Plug your Kindle into your computer to download the screenshot as a .png file.

Clear up space on your home screen

If you’re tired of the Amazon book suggestions adding clutter to your home screen, there’s a way you can clear them. Go to the menu bar in the upper right hand corner, then to Settings > Parental Controls > Restrictions > slide Kindle store to off and hit OK.

Lend a book to a friend

Certain books are eligible to be sent to a friend for 14 days. Log in to your Amazon account and go here. Select Manage Your Content and Devices from the tabs on the screen. Then, click the ellipses action button next to the book you want to send and selectLoan This Title. Remember, not all titles are available to loan.

You can publish your own book for Kindle users

For all you authors out there, Amazon offers an easy way to publish your book on their e-store. Simply follow these instructions to make your book available to Kindle users worldwide.

Sources: womansday.com, buzzfeed.com