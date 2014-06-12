8 Clever Uses for Leftover Wine
Don't let that unfinished bottle go to waste! Read on for 8 ingenious uses for leftover wine.
Make artisanal vinegarClaire Benoist for Reader's Digest
Pour a red variety into a jar of non-pasteurized vinegar and leave it alone, stirring weekly. Within a couple of weeks, you’ll have “artisanal” vinegar.
Flavor-boost soups and stewsiStockphoto/Thinkstock
White and sparkling work best in creamy or clear and brothy soups (think chowder and simple vegetable), while red wine goes well with tomato or beef-based varieties (think chili). Add a few generous splashes per portion.
Poach fruitiStock/Thinkstock
Poach pears, apples, peaches, or plums in red wine and sugar. Let simmer in the liquid for ten minutes.
Use it as a fly trapiStock/Thinkstock
Fruit flies? An open bottle with even the smallest bit of wine left can serve as a flytrap. Flies will gravitate toward the bottle instead of your fruit bowl and will be unable to escape.
Whip up fluffy eggsiStock/Thinkstock
Add any sparkling white wine like champagne, prosecco, or cava to omelets for an amazingly fluffy dish. While you’re beating the eggs, pour in approximately one tablespoon of bubbly for every two eggs.
Freeze itiStock/Thinkstock
Freeze in ice cube trays (eight cubes = one cup) to add flavor to sauces and stews.
Make a delicious sauceiStock/Thinkstock
To make classic steamed mussels, combine leftover white wine (a little less than half a cup per pound of mussels) with butter and garlic.
Beautify your homeiStock/Thinkstock
If your only leftover is, ahem, the bottle: Use the empty vessel as a fuss-free and beautiful flower vase.
Sources: Estancia Wines, Cooking Light, drinkaware.co.uk, Bon Appétit, phickle.com
