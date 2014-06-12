8 Clever Uses for Leftover Wine

Don't let that unfinished bottle go to waste! Read on for 8 ingenious uses for leftover wine.

By
Make artisanal vinegar

Claire Benoist for Reader's Digest

Pour a red variety into a jar of non-pasteurized vinegar and leave it alone, stirring weekly. Within a couple of weeks, you’ll have “artisanal” vinegar.

Flavor-boost soups and stews

iStockphoto/Thinkstock

White and sparkling work best in creamy or clear and brothy soups (think chowder and simple vegetable), while red wine goes well with tomato or beef-based varieties (think chili). Add a few generous splashes per portion.

Poach fruit

iStock/Thinkstock

Poach pears, apples, peaches, or plums in red wine and sugar. Let simmer in the liquid for ten minutes.

Use it as a fly trap

iStock/Thinkstock

Fruit flies? An open bottle with even the smallest bit of wine left can serve as a flytrap. Flies will gravitate toward the bottle instead of your fruit bowl and will be unable to escape.

Whip up fluffy eggs

iStock/Thinkstock

Add any sparkling white wine like champagne, prosecco, or cava to omelets for an amazingly fluffy dish. While you’re beating the eggs, pour in approximately one tablespoon of bubbly for every two eggs.

Freeze it

iStock/Thinkstock

Freeze in ice cube trays (eight cubes = one cup) to add flavor to sauces and stews.

Make a delicious sauce

iStock/Thinkstock

To make classic steamed mussels, combine leftover white wine (a little less than half a cup per pound of mussels) with butter and garlic.

Beautify your home

iStock/Thinkstock

If your only leftover is, ahem, the bottle: Use the empty vessel as a fuss-free and beautiful flower vase.
Sources: Estancia Wines, Cooking Light, drinkaware.co.uk, Bon Appétit, phickle.com


