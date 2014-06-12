Make artisanal vinegar Claire Benoist for Reader's Digest Pour a red variety into a jar of non-pasteurized vinegar and leave it alone, stirring weekly. Within a couple of weeks, you’ll have “artisanal” vinegar.

Flavor-boost soups and stews iStockphoto/Thinkstock White and sparkling work best in creamy or clear and brothy soups (think chowder and simple vegetable), while red wine goes well with tomato or beef-based varieties (think chili). Add a few generous splashes per portion.

Poach fruit iStock/Thinkstock Poach pears, apples, peaches, or plums in red wine and sugar. Let simmer in the liquid for ten minutes.

Use it as a fly trap iStock/Thinkstock Fruit flies? An open bottle with even the smallest bit of wine left can serve as a flytrap. Flies will gravitate toward the bottle instead of your fruit bowl and will be unable to escape.

Whip up fluffy eggs iStock/Thinkstock Add any sparkling white wine like champagne, prosecco, or cava to omelets for an amazingly fluffy dish. While you’re beating the eggs, pour in approximately one tablespoon of bubbly for every two eggs.

Freeze it iStock/Thinkstock Freeze in ice cube trays (eight cubes = one cup) to add flavor to sauces and stews.

Make a delicious sauce iStock/Thinkstock To make classic steamed mussels, combine leftover white wine (a little less than half a cup per pound of mussels) with butter and garlic.

Beautify your home iStock/Thinkstock If your only leftover is, ahem, the bottle: Use the empty vessel as a fuss-free and beautiful flower vase.

Sources: Estancia Wines, Cooking Light, drinkaware.co.uk, Bon Appétit, phickle.com



