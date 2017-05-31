Matthew Cohen/Rd.com

With the amount of time it takes to book a manicure, you want a nail polish that will hold up to a busy lifestyle. But that does mean you have to shell out big bucks. One Consumer Reports study found that the longest-lasting nail polish on the market is sold for just $2 a bottle.

For the study, CR recruited 10 volunteers and had each person wear two brands of polish simultaneously, one on every other fingernail of each hand. On the seventh, 10th and 14th days of the manicures—which were applied by a professional manicurist—two trained testers evaluated the polishes' wear.

They found that Sinful Colors ($2), CND Vinylux ($5), and Revlon ($2) looked good up to day 10. Sally Hansen ($2) and Covergirl ($5) looked good at day seven and fair at day 10. As for Chanel Le Vernis, which is priced at $27 per bottle, four of the 10 volunteers said it chipped the day it was applied.

What’s the takeaway? A fancy label does not a perfect manicure make—and Sinful Colors, which merchandises at just $2 per bottle, was ultimately crowned the CR Best Buy.

