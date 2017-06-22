Content continues below ad

"When I was first building my business, I was working 70 to 80 hours per week, doing everything," says David Osborn, co-author of Wealth Can't Wait. "I played that way until I got to the edge of burnout. A consultant taught me how to hire help and told me that if you don't have an assistant you are one. So I took the plunge, taking a 40 percent pay cut and a leap of faith to hire the person who was the best fit for the job. She was amazing— and in two years I nearly tripled my income."

Overvaluing an advanced degree

"I borrowed more than $50,000 to get a master's degree in economic journalism," Huddleston says. "I wouldn't say that getting an advanced degree was a mistake. But, I should've looked for ways to earn money while I was in grad school to reduce the amount I needed to borrow. Plus, I assumed getting a master's degree would pay off financially, but didn't do any research to find out whether it would translate to a bigger paycheck. I ended up getting a job that paid the same as the job I had before getting my master's degree. However, that degree did help me land a job with a personal finance publication and was the start of my more than 15-year-long career as a personal finance journalist."