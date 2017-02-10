7 Ways to Save BIG on President’s Day Weekend
Now's the time to (finally) replace your old mattress and upgrade your appliances. A money-saving guru explains how to get the best bang for your buck this President's Day.
Big-ticket home itemsiStock/andresr Saving up for a major home product? Some of the most expensive items will be far more affordable, with sales from 40 to 60 percent off mattress sets, home furnishings—especially brand-name furniture for the living, dining, and bedroom—and décor, says Brent Shelton, shopping expert with fatwallet.com, a website that helps you find the hottest deals from hundreds of top retailers. Major appliances will also be on sale at 20 to 40 percent off at both big-box and home improvement stores, as well as local appliance retailers. "Consumers looking to upgrade these items will want to secure free delivery/haul-away and take advantage of cash back from sites like ebates.com, or their credit cards, or both," says Shelton. "Cash back really adds up as a savings bonus when you're buying more expensive items."
Take advantage of rebates and warrantiesiStock/Georgijevic You can also save money on big-ticket home products by inquiring about rebates. According to Shelton, rebates can add $100 or more to purchases that fulfill the guidelines. And with home investments like these, Shelton says it's a good idea to acquire a home warranty extension using a service like Squaretrade, or by purchasing these items with a credit card that offers purchase warranties. "This can save shoppers hundreds compared with purchasing a retailer warranty extension," Shelton says.
Wireless electronicsiStock/goir Be on the lookout for amazing deals on electronics this President's Day weekend. (A late Valentine's Day gift, perhaps?) "We're a full month past the Consumer Electronics Show and some of the new tech displayed for 2017 is starting to flood inventories, making for sales on last year's electronics models," Shelton explains. This year, Shelton says savings will be especially high on products in the wireless/Bluetooth category, including smart home technology, routers, streaming media players, headphones, portable speakers, fitness trackers, and other gadgets and accessories. If you happen to buy a new cell phone, here's what you need to know before your recycle your old one.
Laptops and computersiStock/Jacob-Wackerhausen Speaking of electronics, now might be the best time to upgrade laptops, desktop computers, and monitors, especially from Dell, HP, ASUS, and Lenovo, says Shelton. That's because savings ratings could be at 20 to 40 percent, depending on your configurations. Try setting alerts using FatWallet's Hot Deals forum to keep in touch with limited quantity sales and exclusives that can sell quickly on a daily basis.
Sweets and treatsiStock/MarieKazPhoto Valentine's Day 2017 is in the books, which means heavily-reduced prices on items like candy, chocolate, decorations, greeting cards, related apparel, and health and beauty items. "It's worth a look," says Shelton, who notes that stores often increase discounts on jewelry and watches just after Valentine's Day, sometimes associated with President's Day sales. "Note: Pricing on these clearance items vary and items sell fast." If you love a great sale on candy and chocolate, learn more ways to save at the supermarket.
Winter clearanceiStock/kasto80 You may be gearing up for spring, but President's Day represents the unofficial kick-off of winter clearance sales, says Shelton. That means huge savings on seasonal items like name-brand sweaters, boots, coats, hats, gloves, snow sports gear, and snow removal equipment. "Check on prices early and often, as winter clearance inventory thins out quickly on the more popular and higher quality items," says Shelton. "However, those willing to wait until after President's Day sales can be rewarded with increased savings on winter clearance items up to 80 percent off, if they can find their preferred style and size." When it's time to start storing your seasonal clothing and gear, remember the the must-know rules for cleaning out your winter wardrobe. You'll thank yourself next winter!
Start earlyiStock/LaraBelova Pro tip: Don't wait until President's Day to shop! "Sales can start a full week ahead of the official holiday and extend another full week beyond, so it's a good practice to pay close attention to any expiration dates when they're made available—one key element to the daily deals posted on FatWallet," says Shelton. President's Day is the first major holiday sale of 2017—learn more about the money-saving resolutions you should keep all year long!
