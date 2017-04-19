Shop the sales on Mondays elwynn/Shutterstock Bed Bath & Beyond restocks their sale sections on Mondays. So always shop in the beginning of the week to snag the recently discounted items before they are all gone. Here are more Bed Bath & Beyond restocks their sale sections on Mondays. So always shop in the beginning of the week to snag the recently discounted items before they are all gone. Here are more money saving hacks for when you're shopping at Target

Get the app ponsulak/Shutterstock By downloading the Bed Bath & Beyond app you will always get the latest coupons and conveniently have them in the palm of your hand. The coupons on the app can be used both in stores and online. Try these By downloading the Bed Bath & Beyond app you will always get the latest coupons and conveniently have them in the palm of your hand. The coupons on the app can be used both in stores and online. Try these other ways to save big when you shop online

Price match Maria Savenko/Shutterstock Always compare prices at different stores before making a purchase, especially on big items. Bed Bath & Beyond will price match the lower price. Something to note is that you can use a manufacturer coupon with a price match, but you’re not able to use a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon with a price match. Learn these Always compare prices at different stores before making a purchase, especially on big items. Bed Bath & Beyond will price match the lower price. Something to note is that you can use a manufacturer coupon with a price match, but you’re not able to use a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon with a price match. Learn these habits of people who are great at saving money

You can stack coupons igor-kisselev/Shutterstock You’re allowed to use more than one coupon on your purchase. Their rule is you can only use as many coupons as the amount of items that you’re buying. Know these You’re allowed to use more than one coupon on your purchase. Their rule is you can only use as many coupons as the amount of items that you’re buying. Know these secrets that deal sites won't tell you before you start searching for your coupons.

Never throw away the coupons igor kisselev/Shutterstock Have you ever gotten a 20% off coupon for Bed Bath & Beyond in the mail? Don’t throw it away so fast! They never expire. So even if you don’t need to restock or replace any of your home goods at the moment, you might need to in the future, and that coupon can get you some great deals. Have you ever gotten a 20% off coupon for Bed Bath & Beyond in the mail? Don’t throw it away so fast! They never expire. So even if you don’t need to restock or replace any of your home goods at the moment, you might need to in the future, and that coupon can get you some great deals.

You can get free gift cards Marie C Fields/Shutterstock Sometimes the store offers free gift cards when you spend a certain amount of money. Similar to their coupons, these never expire, so they’re a great way to save. Sometimes the store offers free gift cards when you spend a certain amount of money. Similar to their coupons, these never expire, so they’re a great way to save.

Don’t forget about manufacturer coupons Casper1774-Studio/Shutterstock You can save even more on your purchase by using manufacturer coupons. You can clip these coupons from your Sunday newspaper, the manufacturer website, and coupon sites. Here are other You can save even more on your purchase by using manufacturer coupons. You can clip these coupons from your Sunday newspaper, the manufacturer website, and coupon sites. Here are other tricks to use when clipping coupons

Get the sale price even if it starts after your purchase MediaGroup_BestForYou/Shutterstock Always remember to save your receipts. If you buy a new set of towels, then go back a week later and see them on sale you can get the difference back if you present your receipt to the cashier. Always remember to save your receipts. If you buy a new set of towels, then go back a week later and see them on sale you can get the difference back if you present your receipt to the cashier.

Know the return policy sbw18/Shutterstock Another reason to always save your receipts, they have a strict return policy. If you don’t have a receipt for the item you are returning, and it can’t be found in the system, you can only get store credit. And that credit will be reduced by 20% of the item’s current selling price. This is because of those famous coupons. They had too many people trying to get a full cash refund for an item that they used a coupon on, so they had to come up with some rules. Another reason to always save your receipts, they have a strict return policy. If you don’t have a receipt for the item you are returning, and it can’t be found in the system, you can only get store credit. And that credit will be reduced by 20% of the item’s current selling price. This is because of those famous coupons. They had too many people trying to get a full cash refund for an item that they used a coupon on, so they had to come up with some rules.

