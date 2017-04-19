10 Genius Tricks to Save Big Money at Bed Bath & Beyond
Never pay full price for your home good purchases again.
Shop the sales on Mondayselwynn/ShutterstockBed Bath & Beyond restocks their sale sections on Mondays. So always shop in the beginning of the week to snag the recently discounted items before they are all gone. Here are more money saving hacks for when you're shopping at Target.
Get the appponsulak/ShutterstockBy downloading the Bed Bath & Beyond app you will always get the latest coupons and conveniently have them in the palm of your hand. The coupons on the app can be used both in stores and online. Try these other ways to save big when you shop online.
Price matchMaria Savenko/ShutterstockAlways compare prices at different stores before making a purchase, especially on big items. Bed Bath & Beyond will price match the lower price. Something to note is that you can use a manufacturer coupon with a price match, but you’re not able to use a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon with a price match. Learn these habits of people who are great at saving money.
You can stack couponsigor-kisselev/ShutterstockYou’re allowed to use more than one coupon on your purchase. Their rule is you can only use as many coupons as the amount of items that you’re buying. Know these secrets that deal sites won't tell you before you start searching for your coupons.
Never throw away the couponsigor kisselev/ShutterstockHave you ever gotten a 20% off coupon for Bed Bath & Beyond in the mail? Don’t throw it away so fast! They never expire. So even if you don’t need to restock or replace any of your home goods at the moment, you might need to in the future, and that coupon can get you some great deals.
You can get free gift cardsMarie C Fields/ShutterstockSometimes the store offers free gift cards when you spend a certain amount of money. Similar to their coupons, these never expire, so they’re a great way to save.
Don’t forget about manufacturer couponsCasper1774-Studio/ShutterstockYou can save even more on your purchase by using manufacturer coupons. You can clip these coupons from your Sunday newspaper, the manufacturer website, and coupon sites. Here are other tricks to use when clipping coupons.
Get the sale price even if it starts after your purchaseMediaGroup_BestForYou/ShutterstockAlways remember to save your receipts. If you buy a new set of towels, then go back a week later and see them on sale you can get the difference back if you present your receipt to the cashier.
Know the return policysbw18/ShutterstockAnother reason to always save your receipts, they have a strict return policy. If you don’t have a receipt for the item you are returning, and it can’t be found in the system, you can only get store credit. And that credit will be reduced by 20% of the item’s current selling price. This is because of those famous coupons. They had too many people trying to get a full cash refund for an item that they used a coupon on, so they had to come up with some rules.
Get a Bed Bath & Beyond credit cardLDprod/ShutterstockSigning up for the stores MasterCard will give you 5% cash back on every $1 you spend in the store, 2% back on every $1 you spend on gas and groceries, and 1% back on everything else. Source: popsugar.com
