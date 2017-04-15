Content continues below ad

Look for coupon codes on retailer websites or on cash back sites. Just Google the brand name and "promo code" and you'll easily find the latest offerings. And who says if you snooze you lose? Sometimes leaving items in your shopping cart can add up to savings. You might get a popup with a coupon code to get you to come back to purchase, or an email in your inbox with a discount offer.

Buy an unwanted gift card to get what you want

Iryna Tiumentseva/ShutterstockYou can actually buy gift cards for cheaper than their face value or swap for another you're more likely to use at a site like giftcardgranny.com. This online gift card aggregator lets you select the merchant of your card and then easily compare offers from 15 reseller sites, including raise.com, cardpool.com, and giftcards.com, to figure out who will offer you back the highest percentage of your card's value (for a small percentage of its value). Raise.com is another place where you can find discounted gift cards for tons of stores, for example, a $500+ Lululemon gift card was recently selling for $430.47. (Warning: most gift cards can only be spent online as they are e-gift cards or you can get paid by check, PayPal, or ACH direct deposit.)