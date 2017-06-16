Szenes/Epa/REX/ShutterstockWe’ve all been there: You walk into Target with a very clear, defined list of what you need to buy. Then it’s suddenly a few hours later, and you’re carrying at least a dozen new items that you don’t need (but just couldn’t resist!) out the door. What gives?

Turns out, science can explain why you can’t help but spend too much time—and money—at your local Target store. And the reason is as simple as it is deceptive!

Unlike other outlets, Target doesn’t play music in the background while its customers shop. But because studies suggest that listening to music increases your productivity as well as your mood, shopping in silence could have the opposite effect. A lack of background music could lead you to wander aimlessly around the store, become distracted by something cute, and ultimately find more things that you need (read: want). Long story short? Your local Target’s silence could be the culprit for your endless (and expensive!) shopping woes.

But that could all be changing soon. According to The Minneapolis Business Journal, Target has begun to slowly integrate music into about 65 of its stores, with plans to triple that number by the end of the year. The retail giant will showcase a playlist that’s “upbeat, positive and has a playful personality,” according to a Target spokesperson.

Still, unless one of your local stores is scheduled for a tune-up, try plugging in some headphones for a speedy—and wallet-friendly—shopping trip. And don’t forget these amazing tricks to save money at Target.