10 Easy Tricks to Save Even More Money at Target
Get the best deals possible by taking advantage of all the discounts Target has.
Use Target couponsAlan Diaz/AP/REX/ShutterstockThis is probably the most obvious money-saving hack for shopping at Target. Make sure to check target.com for discounts on everything from groceries to office supplies before you head out to the store. Here are more insider tips on how to be an expert couponer.
Always check the wall-facing end capsDwyer/AP/REX/ShutterstockTarget stores all of the discounted items on the shelves at the end of their isles. Make sure to check there for things you need before going down the isles.
Use the Target Cartwheel appvia itunes.apple.comCartwheel is Target’s social coupon app. Simply download the Target app, log in, and present the coupons you want to use to the cashier when you check out. The great thing about Cartwheel is that you can use the coupons with Target and manufacturer coupons for an even better discount. Also, coupons through the app can be used up to four times. So if you buy four of discounted bottles of shampoo, money can be taken off each bottle. These are other money saving apps that can get you great deals.
Stack your couponsJeff Chiu/AP/REX/ShutterstockTarget is one of the retailers that lets you double dip your coupons. You can use Target coupons, manufacturer coupons, and Cartwheel coupons all on the same item. If you’re lucky, you may be able to get the product for free, or even at a profit. Try these other habits of people who are great at saving money.
Combine sales and couponsGombert/Epa/REX/ShutterstockYou can get insane discounts when you use coupons on items that are already at a discount. couponmom.com will match the items on sale at Target that week with manufacturer coupons. Want other easy ways to save money? Try these effortless tips to be more frugal.
Price match itemsGombert/Epa/REX/ShutterstockTarget also lets you price match items that sell for a lower price at select retailers. If you find an item in the store for less at target.com, amazon.com, walmart.com, bestbuy.com, toysrus.com, babiesrus.com, or a competitor's local printed ad, you can bring your receipt in with proof of the lower price and they will give you the difference. Something to note, it has to be within seven days of the purchase date.
Sign up for the Target REDcardF. Bukaty/AP/REX/ShutterstockThe Target REDcard offers 5% cash back on everything you purchase at Target. It also gets you free shipping at target.com and an extra 30 days to return items.
Bring a reusable bagSteven Senne/AP/REX/ShutterstockEvery time you bring in your reusable bags, Target will take $.05 off of your purchase. Here are other ways you can go green.
Follow Target on Twittervia twitter.com/targetFollow Target on Twitter to get live updates of new products, deals, and if there is free shipping on target.com.
Use the wedding registryDovarganes/AP/REX/ShutterstockThe wedding registry offers deals to both the happy couple and all of their family and friends buying them gifts. Those buying for the bride and groom get free shipping on items over $25. After the wedding is over, the couple gets a 15% discount on any items that weren’t purchased from their registry. Sources: gobankingrates.com, thebalance.com
