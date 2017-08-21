Two-wheelers get a second chance at life

Kryvenok Anastasiia/Shutterstock

Whether you're a weekend road warrior or just looking for a two-wheeler to get you to and from the train station, buying a secondhand bicycle can stretch your dollars further and score you a much better set of wheels. If possible get up and personal by inspecting the bike in person. Try to make sure it hasn't been in any accidents, look closely at frames and components, and take it for a road test to make sure it's the right size for you. (Like shoes, a bike that is not the right fit for you will be painful in all the wrong places.) If you're buying the bicycle online, you can head to your nearest bike store to get a proper fitting. Next, check out Bike Register, a user database that can tell you if the bike you're considering has been reported missing or stolen. If you can't see the bike in person, get lots of photos. eBay, Craigslist, and Gumtree are all popular online sites to find used bikes. Caution! Don't skimp on a buying a brand new bike helmet. That shiny helmet sitting idly on a table at a garage sale for $1 could at the very least give you head lice and more seriously not protect you properly if you get into a crash. That's because it's almost impossible to tell if the helmet may have been in an accident. Even if the outside looks structurally sound, it could be hiding crushed foam inside where the shell has popped back out.