You Can Pay for College Just by Being Tall—and 13 Other Weird Scholarships
These wacky, unconventional, but absolutely real scholarships may be the answer you never knew you needed to pay your way through college.
For tall peopleTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Yes, your height can affect your health, but it can also help you rake in some much-needed college funds. Tall Clubs International awards $1,000 scholarships to incoming college freshmen or current college students (21 and under). The most important requirement: Women must be at least 5’10” and men at least 6’2”.
For duck loversTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Would you do a duck call for $2,000? The Chick and Sophie Major Memorial Scholarship Duck Calling Contest has been awarding scholarships for duck calls for 38 years. Participants must do four duck calls—hail, feed, comeback, and mating—in 90 seconds to qualify. May the best duck impersonator win.
For paranormal enthusiastsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com If real-life ghost stories have sparked an interest in studying the paranormal, let the Parapsychology Foundation help fund your education. The Eileen J. Garrett Scholarship awards $3,000 to an undergraduate or graduate student completing a degree or a research project in any field of parapsychology. That includes telepathy, near-death experiences, and reincarnation.
For anyone who seriously loves potatoesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com You say “potato,” I say “$10,000 scholarship.” That’s what the National Potato Council (yes, that exists) awards each year to one graduate student researching ways to improve the potato industry. Think about it: If you’ve ever eaten French fries, you’re benefiting from the work this scholarship funds.
For sugar addictsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Normally we’d tell you to quit your sugar addiction, but you may want to hold off until you finish this scholarship app. The American Association of Candy Technologists gives out a $5,000 award to college students interested in confectionary technology, aka making candy. And presumably eating it once it’s made.
For caddiesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Consider this a hole-in-one for all caddies bound for college. The Chick Evans Scholarship for Caddies gives awards of various amounts to high school seniors and recent high school grads who have caddied for at least two years. The application requires other essential information, like a two-page essay and a transcript, but if you’re a caddy, you’ve already completed part of the app.
For aspiring cartoonistsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Cartoons have the special ability to explain daily life in the most hilarious and surprisingly relatable way possible, so it definitely takes a special person to create them. That’s why the National Cartoonists Society founded the Jay Kennedy Scholarship—$5,000 awarded to the best college cartoonist chosen by the industry’s top cartoonists.
For vegetariansTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com If you’re thinking of going vegetarian, consider this your tipping point. The Vegetarian Resource Group gives out $20,000 worth in scholarships every year to high school seniors who promote vegetarianism in their schools and/or communities.
For students who “got milk”Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Milk has more uses than just providing you with calcium. The Scholar Athlete Milk Mustache of the Year award is a yearly scholarship given to high school athletes who, in addition to having exemplary academic and service records, love their milk and aren’t afraid to show it.
For TrekkersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Star Trek actor Wil Wheaton once explained why it’s great to be a nerd. We’ll add another reason: college money. Unless you’re a die-hard Star Trek fan, you may not know that the Klingon Language Institute is a very real organization. It also gives out a $500 scholarship to a student who showcases creative uses for the Klingon language used in the Star Trek universe.
For aspiring costume designersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com We’re talking more than makeshift Halloween costumes. The National Costumers Association has scholarships for students interested in pursuing careers in costuming, and one even involves a runway fashion show.
For bowlersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com This isn’t for your average joe who goes bowling at birthday parties. The United States Bowling Congress offers scholarships to the top high school bowlers, including the $6,000 Star of Tomorrow scholarships, one for men and one for women.
For people who never get grossed outTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Usually, fungus and mold are things that we avoid and try to get rid of at all costs. But the Mycological Society of America encourages it—and gives out several scholarships each year for students that enjoy researching it.
For leftiesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Sure, there are some myths about left-handed people circulating the Internet, but here’s the truth: They have access to a lot of awesome scholarships designed specifically for them. Considering lefties only make up about 10 percent of the population, your odds are pretty darn good.
