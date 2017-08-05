Space-kraft/Shutterstock

Planning an affordable family vacation can be stressful, whether it’s for two people or 20. Sure, you could shell out a few hundred bucks for the average hotel room… or you can rent a private island for practically the same price. (And this guide will tell you the best time of year to travel to these major cities.)

No, we’re not kidding. You can actually book your very own tropical paradise for as little as $300. Thanks to HomeToGo, a global holiday rental website, we have a comprehensive list of incredible (and rentable!) private islands that won’t break the bank.

You won’t even have to leave the United States to experience the vacation of your dreams. Just plan a road trip over to the Colleton River Plantation in South Carolina, where 150 acres of uninterrupted nature await you for as little as $307 per night. Or jump across the ocean to Belize, where you can stay in a paradise surrounded by colorful fish galore and crystal clear water—all for the price of $435.

A charming little cottage at Ship Channel Cay in the Bahamas could be yours for just $450 per night. The price includes a full-time island service team, too. And if you’re willing to splurge, a fully-staffed, 18-person private island in Belize is currently going for $5,000 a night.

Forget a pricey cruise or holiday villa. These exotic getaways are perfect for your next birthday bash, wedding party, or summer family reunion. (And if the island life isn’t for you, try any of these affordable destinations for a family vacation.)

Ready to book your flight now? Don’t miss the best date to get cheap airline tickets this summer. (It’s no longer Tuesday!)

Source: Insider