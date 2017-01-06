iStock/guvendemir

If you thought pilots dimmed the cabin lights before takeoff to give you some shuteye, think again. Believe it or not, the dim lighting could actually help save your life in case of a plane emergency.

The dimmed lights before taking off the runway and landing are a flight precaution used to help passengers’ eyes adjust quicker during an emergency evacuation. “Going from a brightly lit cabin environment to one that’s pitch black would require some time for our eyes to focus and see the evacuation slide,” Alice Theriault, service director for Air Canada wrote in a press statement. “Since we need to have all the seconds on our side in the event of an emergency, dimming the lights is one of many steps we take to ensure the safety of our customers.”

Those weird speckles your eyes see as your sight adjusts to a dark place after being in a light place is called dark adaptation. It usually takes our eyes about 20 to 30 minutes to see optimally in a dark room. The brighter the lights, the longer it takes for our eyes to adjust, which is why dimming the plane lights could shorten your “dark adaptation” time since you haven’t been sitting under fluorescent bulbs all flight.

Not only do dimmer lights add valuable time to the evacuation process, it eases the strain on your eyes if you need to look outside, locate signs, or see the emergency lighting along the aisle. “It helps you remain oriented,” Patrick Smith, an airline pilot and author of Cockpit Confidential told The Telegraph. “It also makes it easier for flight attendants to assess any exterior hazards, such as fire or debris, that might interfere with an evacuation.” So next time a pilot dims the lights, just know it’s for your safety, even though it creates a soothing ambience for your takeoff into the sky.

