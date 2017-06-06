Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Plan a layover in a city you'd like to explore

Alexandre-Seixas/Shutterstock

Shelia Fitzgerald, a Washington, D.C.-based corporate flight attendant, says she often plans long-layovers on purpose. "Plan layovers in countries you want to travel to, to squeeze a free extra stop in. When I was coming back from Spain there was an option for an 18-hour layover in London. I explored London for a day, for free," she says.