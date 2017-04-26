For the outdoorsy family sattahipbeach/Shutterstock If your idea of a getaway isn't to just lounge by the pool all day, then you probably want to choose an all-inclusive that allows for some action. In the Santiago Bay on the Mexican Pacific Riviera is Manzanillo, Mexico, home to the If your idea of a getaway isn't to just lounge by the pool all day, then you probably want to choose an all-inclusive that allows for some action. In the Santiago Bay on the Mexican Pacific Riviera is Manzanillo, Mexico, home to the La Hada Golf Resort & Marina , where all-inclusive rates begin at $179 a night. Everything you need to make your vacation is part of your rate: food and beverage and access to the private beach, golf course, and marina. When you get bored with hitting balls at their 18-hole course, you can play tennis, try water sports and more. About to welcome a new addition to your family? Try one of these babymoon ideas

For the couple who likes to get down Pressmaster/Shutterstock Down in the Caribbean, locals know how to throw a good party. If that sounds right up your alley, consider Down in the Caribbean, locals know how to throw a good party. If that sounds right up your alley, consider Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan on Grand Bahama Island. With fruity (yet, strong) drinks and plenty of spicy food, it's not uncommon for guests to throw a few back and dance while the sun sets over the crystal-clear waters. Rates begin at $169 a night, and include food, beverage, water sports, unlimited golf, and weekly entertainment. From beach barbecues to fish frys and more, you won't lust for party time, because you'll be right in it the middle of all the action.

For nature-lovers Raymond Louis RS/Shutterstock You want to book an exotic anniversary trip, but your husband's passport is expired? No problem. Hop a flight down to Puerto Rico where U.S. citizens can travel with simply a driver's license to stay at the You want to book an exotic anniversary trip, but your husband's passport is expired? No problem. Hop a flight down to Puerto Rico where U.S. citizens can travel with simply a driver's license to stay at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Beach Resort & Spa in Rio Grande. Since it's adjacent to the only national rain forest in the United States, you can take a break from your poolside drinks to catch a rare glimpse into wildlife and nature. Or, feed iguanas and witness turtle nesting on the resort's own mile-long secluded beach. Rates begin at $280 a night, with all meals, drinks, and dozens of recreational activities included.

For parents who need a break Dudarev Mikhail/Shutterstock If you want to get away, but don't have family members or a nanny to take care of your kiddos, consider choosing an all-inclusive that offers an on-site kids' club. This way you'll have a vacation—and get a break from parenting at the same time. One option is the only all-inclusive on the island of St. Croix in the Caribbean, If you want to get away, but don't have family members or a nanny to take care of your kiddos, consider choosing an all-inclusive that offers an on-site kids' club. This way you'll have a vacation—and get a break from parenting at the same time. One option is the only all-inclusive on the island of St. Croix in the Caribbean, Divi Carina Bay . In additional to all meals and drinks being included, there's also a kid's club, guided snorkeling, water sports, freshwater pools, and more. With rates beginning at $177 a night, how can you say no? Here's how to share stories from you vacation without sounding like a jerk.

For a luxe experience nd3000/ShutterstockSo you got a promotion at work? Or you've been married for a blissful year and want to go big? Whatever the reason to splurge and toast with champagne, you want your lodging experience to live up to expectations. Though still under that $300 range, coming in at $236 a night, Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa Curio Collection by Hilton in Ocho Rios, Jamaica is a four-star property with high-quality tastes. Here, your meals and drinks are included, along with a private beach, butler services, jacuzzis, steam baths and more. For an extra cost, you can even splurge at their on-site spa, in matching, couple robes, because hey, you're on vacation so why not?

For the Instagram-obsessed Jacob Lund/ShutterstockOK, so you're probably not booking a vacation just to post Instagram photos that'll make all of your friend jealous, but hypothetically speaking, wouldn't you kind of love to? For $192 a night, you can stay at the Allegro Playacar in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, where in addition to food, alcohol and non-motorized water sports being part of your package, you'll also witness some pretty breath-taking views. Like what? Bungalows right on the Caribbean sea, perfect for "candid" Boomerangs and a "It's 5 'o clock somewhere" caption.

For a bucket-list item wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock You've probably heard of Atlantis before: A well-known, super-fancy resort that offers dreamy experiences for couples, families and more. While you might have thought it's out of your price range, it's not! At the You've probably heard of Atlantis before: A well-known, super-fancy resort that offers dreamy experiences for couples, families and more. While you might have thought it's out of your price range, it's not! At the Beach Tower at Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas, adults are $299 a night with the all-inclusive package. Here, you can expect three meals and booze to be included, along with super-fun activities for your kiddos (and hey, for you, too). From access to their Aquaventure Water Park and the largest open-air marine habitat in the world to rock climbing and daily fish feedings, you'll definitely fill your time with unforgettable moments.

For a mountain getaway MargaretW/ShutterstockIf you'd rather climb to the highest peak instead of burying your toes in the sand, consider traveling to the one-of-a-kind Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina. There, you can stay at the High Hampton Inn for $300 a night and allow yourself to really dive into the scenic route from the moment you arrive. Here, all-you-can-stomach Southern food is included, along with mountain hiking options, water sports on the privately-owned Hampton Lake, fishing excursions, and much more. Check out these other ideas for memorable mom-daughter bonding trips.



