10 of America’s Most Spectacular Fourth of July Fireworks
Visit one of these cities, big or small, to celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks show you're likely to never forget.
Fair Saint Louis: St. Louis, MissouriAndrew B Hall/Shutterstock
If you're looking for "America's biggest birthday party," then this is the place to be. The festivities start with the Freedom Four Miler run and culminate with a concert and magnificent fireworks show over the Mississippi River.
4th of July Concert & Fireworks: Austin, TexasKushal Bose/Shutterstock
They say everything is bigger in Texas—and that includes this sparkly celebration accompanied by the Austin Symphony.
Lights on the Lake: Tahoe, CaliforniaI AM NIKOM/Shutterstock
Find a seat on a beach, boat, or boardwalk to watch 5,000 fireworks soar into the air from a barge in the middle of the lake. "It's the way the fireworks reflect over the lake that makes it spectacular," Julie Heckman of the American Pyrotechnics Association tells Forbes.
Fantastic Fourth: Stone Mountain, Georgiakurdistan/Shutterstock
In the hills outside Atlanta, you get 50 minutes of entertainment. Fireworks follow a dizzying laser show that's projected in Mountainvision, a digital technology that produces 3-D effects without the glasses.
Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular: Boston, Massachusettse2dan/Shutterstock
The annual Boston Harborfest climaxes with a 21-minute pyrotechnic bonanza on the Fourth of July that illuminates the sky over the Charles River. Meanwhile, the Boston Pops Orchestra provides a patriotic sound track to the show, starting with the famous 1812 Overture. Can't see it in person? No worries: This event is televised nationally.
National Mall Fourth of July Celebration: Washington, D.C.
Koon Silprasert/Shutterstock
The nation's capital celebrates our independence in style with a large Fourth of July fireworks display over the national mall.
Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks: New York City, New York
mandritoiu/Shutterstock
This show is truly "spectacular." The nationally broadcast fireworks show is accompanied by big name musicians, and it's visible from NYC and Northern New Jersey.
San Francisco, California
Keneva Photography/Shutterstock
Just north of Fisherman's Wharf, the city of San Francisco sets the sky on fire with their annual Fourth of July fireworks display on the San Francisco Bay.
Seafair Summer Fourth: Seattle, Oregon
Jerry Sanchez/Shutterstock
This outdoor fair complete with food, drinks, and music is accompanied by a Fourth of July fireworks spectacle over Lake Union.
Wawa Welcome America!: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Tyler Sprague/Shutterstock
America's birthplace also celebrates the holiday with its huge fireworks display.
