Fair Saint Louis: St. Louis, Missouri Andrew B Hall/Shutterstock If you're looking for "America's biggest birthday party," then this is the place to be. The festivities start with the Freedom Four Miler run and culminate with a concert and magnificent fireworks show over the Mississippi River.

4th of July Concert & Fireworks: Austin, Texas Kushal Bose/Shutterstock They say everything is bigger in Texas—and that includes this sparkly celebration accompanied by the Austin Symphony.

Lights on the Lake: Tahoe, California I AM NIKOM/Shutterstock Find a seat on a beach, boat, or boardwalk to watch 5,000 fireworks soar into the air from a barge in the middle of the lake. "It's the way the fireworks reflect over the lake that makes it spectacular," Julie Heckman of the American Pyrotechnics Association tells Forbes.

Content continues below ad

Fantastic Fourth: Stone Mountain, Georgia kurdistan/Shutterstock In the hills outside Atlanta, you get 50 minutes of entertainment. Fireworks follow a dizzying laser show that's projected in Mountainvision, a digital technology that produces 3-D effects without the glasses.

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular: Boston, Massachusetts e2dan/Shutterstock The annual Boston Harborfest climaxes with a 21-minute pyrotechnic bonanza on the Fourth of July that illuminates the sky over the Charles River. Meanwhile, the Boston Pops Orchestra provides a patriotic sound track to the show, starting with the famous 1812 Overture. Can't see it in person? No worries: This event is televised nationally.

National Mall Fourth of July Celebration: Washington, D.C. Koon Silprasert/Shutterstock The nation's capital celebrates our independence in style with a large Fourth of July fireworks display over the national mall.

Content continues below ad

Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks: New York City, New York mandritoiu/Shutterstock This show is truly "spectacular." The nationally broadcast fireworks show is accompanied by big name musicians, and it's visible from NYC and Northern New Jersey.

San Francisco, California Keneva Photography/Shutterstock Just north of Fisherman's Wharf, the city of San Francisco sets the sky on fire with their annual Fourth of July fireworks display on the San Francisco Bay.

Seafair Summer Fourth: Seattle, Oregon Jerry Sanchez/Shutterstock This outdoor fair complete with food, drinks, and music is accompanied by a Fourth of July fireworks spectacle over Lake Union.

Content continues below ad