Courtesy Imaginactive.org

Science has finally found a cure for your wanderlust woes. Thanks to the new Antipode airplane, passengers could one day fly from London to New York in just 20 minutes.

Let’s repeat that: Twenty. Minutes. Have we just gotten one step closer to teleportation?

Canadian designer Charles Bombardier thinks so! Although it would use a normal runway, his plane would travel at supersonic speeds after take off, METRO reports. Using what he calls “low penetration mode,” the aircraft would rapidly channel air across a nozzle on its nose, reaching a top speed of 18,264 miles per hour. By the way, that’s 24 times the speed of sound. No big deal.

“The idea of going from New York to London in, say 20 minutes – that’s what I think really grabbed people,” Bombardier told BBC. “It’s always something that people would like – a transportation system that could take you from one place on the planet to the other side.”

Plus, with its ability to reach a peak height of 40,000 feet, this plane is out of this world (literally!) Here’s the trade-off, though: The aircraft, which is just a concept for now, would only be able to sit 10 people. So if this ever reaches the mainstream market, getting tickets will be pricey—not to mention competitive.

But when push comes to shove, we’ll be holding out hope to one day cross the Atlantic in roughly the same amount of time it takes to commute to work. In the meantime, you can still book a cheap flight to Hawaii; just make sure to follow these air travel tips before your next flight.