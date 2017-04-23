When to take your babymoon EpicStockMedia/Shutterstock There are certain restrictions on how far into your pregnancy you can fly and also specific months when you feel much better and can actually you know, board a plane. Catherine Goodstein, MD, says, "The first trimester is not ideal for many reasons, chief among those is the nausea that many women feel. Nausea and fatigue can sometimes persist into the early second trimester, and for that reason I'd say the ideal window for a babymoon would be 18 to 28 weeks of the pregnancy. After 28 weeks travel can become increasingly uncomfortable." Another timely and important consideration is to avoid places that have cases of Zika or high of risk for Zika, namely Mexico and much of the Caribbean. Dr. Goodstein suggests checking out this map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before picking your destination.

For another passport stamp before baby arrives... Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Did you go with a Dr. Seuss, 'Oh the Places You'll Go' theme for your nursery? Since wanderlust and a thirst for exploring new lands has always been in your genes, you hope to pass on that same lustful curiosity to your babe. Because of this spirit, you'll want to get another stamp on your passport before you settle into a year of newborn parenting, so why not consider Portugal? Renting a car and driving from Lisbon to Lagos might be one of the most stunning experiences you've ever photographed. Not too far away is Did you go with a Dr. Seuss, 'Oh the Places You'll Go' theme for your nursery? Since wanderlust and a thirst for exploring new lands has always been in your genes, you hope to pass on that same lustful curiosity to your babe. Because of this spirit, you'll want to get another stamp on your passport before you settle into a year of newborn parenting, so why not consider Portugal? Renting a car and driving from Lisbon to Lagos might be one of the most stunning experiences you've ever photographed. Not too far away is Martinhal Sagres Beach Family Resort , located at the south-westernmost tip of Europe. This secluded hotel will give you a much-needed dose of relaxation, complete with a boutique spa.

For a southern-inspired luxe experience ESB Professional/Shutterstock So Atlanta probably isn't the first spot that pops to mind when you think about babymooning, but a trip to The Big Peach of the South will give you a mix of city and country, ideal for exploring parents-to-be. We suggest starting your trip in the heart of downtown, seeing the sights (and maybe catching a Braves game), then heading to the nearby Lake Oconee for a more slow-moving Southern vacation. Consider spending a bit more than you normally would and stay at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee. It's set along 30 acres of shoreline and offers a peaceful retreat with indoor and outdoor pools, hiking, fishing, boating and more. This five-star resort offers complimentary s'mores by the fire every evening, ya know, when baby has a sweets craving. Another bonus? There are non-stop flights galore to this Delta hub.

Content continues below ad

For the couple who truly wants to get away John Hoffman/Shutterstock Working full-time, attempting to work out with your growing belly, and still see your friends (when all you really want to do is go to bed at 9 p.m.) is a lot of stress on a mom-to-be. If your idea of a babymoon is to be tucked away with your main squeeze, consider Scottsdale, Arizona for your babymoon. With jaw-dropping views and the peace-and-quiet you crave, you might want to stay and raise your baby in this lusted-after town. Consider staying at the Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa, which is exactly as it sounds: a temple of zen vibes. You can retreat to a spacious private casita, which includes daily breakfast, and then splurge for an in-room treatment, from their award-winning spa, Spa Harmony. (Psst: there's a 'Motherhood Massage' meant for your swollen feet and tired muscles.) Find out what other beauty surprises pregnancy holds in store for you.

For an epic maternity shoot Mike Brake/Shutterstock While Maui was likely on your shortlist of honeymoon options, if you decided to fly elsewhere, now is the time to knock Hawaii off of your bucket list. If for no other reason than to have the very best maternity shoot of all of your friends (hello, sunset on the beach with your pretty bump and loving partner!), booking your flight to this top destination is a good idea before baby comes. When you're there, stay at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, located on the southwestern coastline along Mokapu Beach and offers private photography sessions on site. It's situated on its own 15-acre beachfront and offers everything from apothecary omakase spa treatments to hands-on adventures with a local flare, like hula dancing classes, coconut leaf-weaving classes, and much more. Here's everything you need to know before booking that trip to Hawaii.

For the active mama Jon Bilous/Shutterstock Instead of dipping your pickles into that tub of ice cream, you're sipping on green juice and showing off your downward dog (with a bump!) in the front row of yoga class. For the active mom-to-be, you want more than just a place to lounge about in your bikini, proudly showing off your new asset—you want to have ways to stay fit and healthy too. With plenty of fresh ingredients, ideal weather and gorgeous views, take a trip to Laguna Beach, California. When you stay at the Surf & Sand Resort, you can take advantage of their wellness-inspired babymoon package. It includes a welcome basket from "Surf's Mama Bear", complete with in-room movies, sparkling mocktails (and a cold brewski for papa bear). It also comes with a healthy dinner for two, prepared by their executive chef, a private prenatal yoga session on the white beaches, and (last by not least!) an 80-minute mother-to-be massage, using organic, baby-safe oils.

Content continues below ad

For the desert-loving mama Tom Tietz/Shutterstock While that popping bump of yours may keep you from scaling red rocks when you hit Sedona, Arizona, consider taking your desert-loving self on a different kind of getaway to your fave place. Instead of sweating until you just-can't anymore, stay at the While that popping bump of yours may keep you from scaling red rocks when you hit Sedona, Arizona, consider taking your desert-loving self on a different kind of getaway to your fave place. Instead of sweating until you just-can't anymore, stay at the L'Auberge de Sedona where the babymoon package will leave you so zen, you won't know what to do with your pregnant self. It includes a $40 breakfast credit, a $200 dinner credit, a $150 spa credit toward a maternity spa treatment, a baby gift, and a welcome package that includes sparkling cider and chocolate-covered strawberries.

For a quintessential babymoon Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Head down to the lowcountry for a ridiculous charming experience on the cobblestone streets of Charleston, South Carolina. A popular getaway for honeymooners, retirees, and everyone in between, you and your partner will be taken aback by the touches of history and the culinary opportunities. You have to stay downtown when you visit Charleston to get the true experience of this Southern town, so book your nights at the Head down to the lowcountry for a ridiculous charming experience on the cobblestone streets of Charleston, South Carolina. A popular getaway for honeymooners, retirees, and everyone in between, you and your partner will be taken aback by the touches of history and the culinary opportunities. You have to stay downtown when you visit Charleston to get the true experience of this Southern town, so book your nights at the French Quarter Inn . Here, you can savor those last few months of being a twosome with the "Just the Two of Us" package, which includes a private carriage ride, a $75 gift certificate toward some of the city's most famed restaurants, a bouquet of flowers, chocolate-covered strawberries, rose petal turn down service, and an in-room couples massage. (Hey, dads: Find out the things never to say to a pregnant woman .)

For a mountain escape Peter Kunasz/Shutterstock If getting pregnant was an uphill battle for you, you might want to have your 'we're pregnant' Facebook announcement from the top of a beautiful mountain, signifying how every step was worth the view at the end. For a breathtaking getaway, book your stay in the heart of the Mountain Village Telluride in Colorado. When you stay at the If getting pregnant was an uphill battle for you, you might want to have your 'we're pregnant' Facebook announcement from the top of a beautiful mountain, signifying how every step was worth the view at the end. For a breathtaking getaway, book your stay in the heart of the Mountain Village Telluride in Colorado. When you stay at the Madeline Hotel and Residences , you'll be surrounded on all three sides by the 14,000-foot (woah) peaks of the San Juan Mountains. After hiking your way through the local sites, you can return to this relaxing homestead for dinner at the onsite M Club and for dessert? Dylan's Candy Bar will fulfill your pregnancy cravings, one sweet treat at a time.

Content continues below ad

For the lobster lover Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Contrary to old wives' tales, pregnant women can have shellfish, in reasonable portions, so consider yourself liberated to wear a lobster bib whenever your expecting heart desires. If you're more of a Maine girl than a Miami one, book your stay at Chebeague Island Inn, just ten miles off the coast of Portland. Here, they offer a Babymoon Getaway package, customized to you and your baby. From daily gourmet breakfast, afternoon tea and pastries, and a five-course dinner, based on your dietary preferences to late-night treats at your request and a onesie to take home with you, you'll feel super-indulged while getting out of town. Here are other pregnancy myths you can safely ignore.

For a one-stop shop GagliardiImages/Shutterstock So you want to check off your babymoon (because man, you need it), have your maternity photoshoot, and of course, relax? For a mindless vacation take a plane or a ferry to the iconic Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, where the Vineyard Babymoon Package at the

So you want to check off your babymoon (because man, you need it), have your maternity photoshoot, and of course, relax? For a mindless vacation take a plane or a ferry to the iconic Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, where the Vineyard Babymoon Package at the Harbor View Inn will have you feeling productive and of course, happy. Included is breakfast, an hour-long prenatal in-room massage, a 30-minute maternity photo shoot, along with a teddy bear and onesie for your little one. Because of its central location, you can easily get to local shops and restaurants (if you don't dine at one of their two onsite options), making for an easygoing weekend babymoon. Here are other scenic islands in the U.S. to consider.

Content continues below ad