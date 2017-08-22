Fulhadhoo—Goidhoo, Maldives

Michal Senk/ShutterstockFulhadhoo is an island located in the middle of the alluring Indian Ocean. This island is ideal for those who truly want to see life through a native islander's eyes. Located two hours away by speedboat from the Maldivian mainland, with no tourist attractions and only one hotel, this is a true tropical getaway. With that in mind, travelers must abide by the natives' rules, which include no bikinis allowed outside of the west beach and the consumption of alcohol is strictly prohibited. Surrounded by palm trees, coral reefs, colorful fish, and other marine life, you'll be finding every reason keep exploring the Maldives—like booking a reservation at this underwater restaurant.