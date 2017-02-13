9 Breathtaking Photos that Beautifully Capture the Beauty of Winter
Winter can be a brutal season, with all the snow shoveling and blistering cold. But let these photos remind you just how stunning winter can be.
MinnesotaTravis Novitsky, Country Extra Magazine The Spirit Little Cedar Tree watches over the shore of Lake Superior as the sun rises. Photo By Travis Novitsky
Rapid City, South DakotaCourtesy Erica Harvey, Country Extra Magazine “I find winter to be the most beautiful season in the parks, especially Badlands National Park. Winter always brings with it spectacular sunsets.” Photo By Erica Harvey
Greensburg, IndianaCourtesy Jill Lusk, Country Extra Magazine “Morning sun peeks through the trees, teasing our hopes for a warm winter day in southeast Indiana.” Photo By Jill Lusk
WashingtonDennis Grates, Country Extra Magazine Icicles frame this view of Mount Rainier. Photo By Dennis Frates
MaineGeorgesanker.com/alamy stock photo, Country Extra Magazine A white-tailed deer crosses a frozen pond in Acadia National Park.
Bradenton, FloridaCourtesy Aaron Lenox, Country Extra Magazine “Braving single-digit temperatures, my friend and I got up before dawn to hike to Sunrise Point at Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.” Photo By Aaron Lenox
OhioSteve and Dave Maslowski, Country Extra Magazine You can’t miss the fiery red plumes of a northern cardinal perched on icy tree branches. Photo By Steve and Dave Maslowski
WyomingMarry Liz Austin, Country Extra Magazine Steam rises from Doublet Pool, a hot spring in the Upper Geyser Basin at Yellowstone National Park. Photo By Mary Liz Austin
WashingtonMarry Liz Austin, Country Extra Magazine Fresh snow awaits skiers and snowshoers in the Methow Valley. Photo By Mary Liz Austin
