9 Breathtaking Photos that Beautifully Capture the Beauty of Winter

Winter can be a brutal season, with all the snow shoveling and blistering cold. But let these photos remind you just how stunning winter can be.

By The Editors of Country
Minnesota

01-Images-Capturing-the-Beauty-of-the-Winter-Sun-and-SnowTravis Novitsky, Country Extra Magazine The Spirit Little Cedar Tree watches over the shore of Lake Superior as the sun rises. Photo By Travis Novitsky

Rapid City, South Dakota

02-Images-Capturing-the-Beauty-of-the-Winter-Sun-and-SnowCourtesy Erica Harvey, Country Extra Magazine “I find winter to be the most beautiful season in the parks, especially Badlands National Park. Winter always brings with it spectacular sunsets.” Photo By Erica Harvey

Greensburg, Indiana

03-Images-Capturing-the-Beauty-of-the-Winter-Sun-and-SnowCourtesy Jill Lusk, Country Extra Magazine “Morning sun peeks through the trees, teasing our hopes for a warm winter day in southeast Indiana.” Photo By Jill Lusk

Washington

04-Images-Capturing-the-Beauty-of-the-Winter-Sun-and-SnowDennis Grates, Country Extra Magazine Icicles frame this view of Mount Rainier. Photo By Dennis Frates

Maine

05-Images-Capturing-the-Beauty-of-the-Winter-Sun-and-SnowGeorgesanker.com/alamy stock photo, Country Extra Magazine A white-tailed deer crosses a frozen pond in Acadia National Park.

Bradenton, Florida

06-Images-Capturing-the-Beauty-of-the-Winter-Sun-and-SnowCourtesy Aaron Lenox, Country Extra Magazine “Braving single-digit temperatures, my friend and I got up before dawn to hike to Sunrise Point at Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.” Photo By Aaron Lenox

Ohio

07-Images-Capturing-the-Beauty-of-the-Winter-Sun-and-SnowSteve and Dave Maslowski, Country Extra Magazine You can’t miss the fiery red plumes of a northern cardinal perched on icy tree branches. Photo By Steve and Dave Maslowski

Wyoming

08-Images-Capturing-the-Beauty-of-the-Winter-Sun-and-SnowMarry Liz Austin, Country Extra Magazine Steam rises from Doublet Pool, a hot spring in the Upper Geyser Basin at Yellowstone National Park. Photo By Mary Liz Austin

Washington

09-Images-Capturing-the-Beauty-of-the-Winter-Sun-and-SnowMarry Liz Austin, Country Extra Magazine Fresh snow awaits skiers and snowshoers in the Methow Valley. Photo By Mary Liz Austin

