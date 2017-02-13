Minnesota Travis Novitsky, Country Extra Magazine The Spirit Little Cedar Tree watches over the shore of Lake Superior as the sun rises. Photo By Travis Novitsky The Spirit Little Cedar Tree watches over the shore of Lake Superior as the sun rises. Photo By Travis Novitsky

Rapid City, South Dakota Courtesy Erica Harvey, Country Extra Magazine “I find winter to be the most beautiful season in the parks, especially Badlands National Park. Winter always brings with it spectacular sunsets.” Photo By Erica Harvey “I find winter to be the most beautiful season in the parks, especially Badlands National Park. Winter always brings with it spectacular sunsets.” Photo By Erica Harvey

Greensburg, Indiana Courtesy Jill Lusk, Country Extra Magazine “Morning sun peeks through the trees, teasing our hopes for a warm winter day in southeast Indiana.” Photo By Jill Lusk “Morning sun peeks through the trees, teasing our hopes for a warm winter day in southeast Indiana.” Photo By Jill Lusk

Content continues below ad

Washington Dennis Grates, Country Extra Magazine Icicles frame this view of Mount Rainier. Photo By Dennis Frates Icicles frame this view of Mount Rainier. Photo By Dennis Frates

Maine Georgesanker.com/alamy stock photo, Country Extra Magazine A white-tailed deer crosses a frozen pond in Acadia National Park. A white-tailed deer crosses a frozen pond in Acadia National Park.

Bradenton, Florida Courtesy Aaron Lenox, Country Extra Magazine “Braving single-digit temperatures, my friend and I got up before dawn to hike to Sunrise Point at Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.” Photo By Aaron Lenox “Braving single-digit temperatures, my friend and I got up before dawn to hike to Sunrise Point at Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.” Photo By Aaron Lenox

Content continues below ad

Ohio Steve and Dave Maslowski, Country Extra Magazine You can’t miss the fiery red plumes of a northern cardinal perched on icy tree branches. Photo By Steve and Dave Maslowski You can’t miss the fiery red plumes of a northern cardinal perched on icy tree branches. Photo By Steve and Dave Maslowski

Wyoming Marry Liz Austin, Country Extra Magazine Steam rises from Doublet Pool, a hot spring in the Upper Geyser Basin at Yellowstone National Park. Photo By Mary Liz Austin Steam rises from Doublet Pool, a hot spring in the Upper Geyser Basin at Yellowstone National Park. Photo By Mary Liz Austin

Washington Marry Liz Austin, Country Extra Magazine Fresh snow awaits skiers and snowshoers in the Methow Valley. Photo By Mary Liz Austin

Fresh snow awaits skiers and snowshoers in the Methow Valley. Photo By Mary Liz Austin

Content continues below ad