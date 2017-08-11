Conestoga Ranch in Garden City, Utah Courtesy Conestogaranch.com Picture laying down on a blanket in a stunningly rural park and staring at the stars with your loved one—and then heading inside to sleep in a premium luxury "tent" with Western-style furnishings, as well as shower, electricity, and all those other vacation necessities. (Though, Picture laying down on a blanket in a stunningly rural park and staring at the stars with your loved one—and then heading inside to sleep in a premium luxury "tent" with Western-style furnishings, as well as shower, electricity, and all those other vacation necessities. (Though, don't leave home without these first aid essentials .) That's what you can expect to find at Conestoga Ranch , located just two and a half hours outside Salt Lake City. It overlooks the peaceful Bear Lake and has a full-service restaurant that churns out three meals a day (no cooking over a smoky fire pit required!).

El Capitan Canyon in Santa Barbara, California Courtesy elcapitancanyon.com This beautiful coastal town is known for it's beaches and jumping off point for the This beautiful coastal town is known for it's beaches and jumping off point for the Channel Islands National Park . But you can also do a quick and accessible staycation of sorts or a destination vacation, head to El Capitan Canyon resort , which is just 20 miles north of Santa Barbara center. It offers 300 plus acres on the coast of the Pacific and an environment that lets guests truly relax, unwind and be one with nature. The campground offers also showcases scenic views of the Gaviota Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains, which you can take full advantage of on bike or by foot. (Check out these other stunning hiking trails around the country .) Other outdoor activities include a ropes course, yoga, horseback riding, kayaking, and surf lessons. For the those looking for a less of a physical thrill, enjoy wine tastings, whale watching, jeep tours, and of course stargazing. Choose to stay in one of their rustic cabins or heavy canvas tents.

Lakedale Resort in Friday Harbor, Washington Courtesy lakedale.comNestled between Roche Harbor and Friday Harbor on San Juan Island in Washington State, you'll find Lakedale Resort, a serene and seemingly untouched rural vacation destination. But you won't find a tent on the ground—the resort offers canvas cabins and cottages (that look like tents, but offer more coverage and protection) on the property's self-proclaimed "glampground," which are available from April through September only. Each private cottage comes with a king-size, pillow-topped bed, cozy flannel duvet covers, a daybed for friends or family members, a full bathroom (with running water!), and electricity to satisfy all of your glamping desires. Additional accommodations include a complimentary breakfast in a giant tent overlooking Neva Lake.

Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid, New York Courtesy thewhitefacelodge.comNestled in one of the the Adirondacks, one of the top places to see fall foliage, this all-suite property promises to provide the simple comforts in a rural, but full-amenity environment. It's not only a place to turn in for the night—it's a fully functioning resort and spa that's the epitome of "rustic elegance." Most of the wood used to build the Whiteface Lodge was handcrafted and milled on-site, so you get the feel of an outdoor adventure without having to "rough it" in the slightest. In addition to their 94 guest rooms, which are all suites, guests can dine at the resort's restaurant, KANU, which specializes in a locally sourced menu featuring fine ingredients from farms around the area. Wine lovers will enjoy the carefully selected pairings suggested by their on-site sommelier, fitness fanatics will go crazy over their 24-hour fitness center, and little kids can take advantage of the game room, on-site bowling, movie theater, and nightly s'mores fun.

Historic Banning Mills in Whitesburg, Georgia Courtesy historicbanningmills.comAdventure lovers and thrill seekers can get their fill on the impressive 10 miles of zip line, aerial challenges, wall climbing, horseback riding, nature trails, and more offered at the Historic Banning Mills. The area has been in use since 1826, though the resort has only held its grounding since 1998. It's easy to access—just 45 minutes west of Atlanta and here's the best part: Guests get to stay in an actual treehouse. But don't worry, it has all of the modern conveniences glampers are looking for including a gas log fireplace, jetted tub for two and private bathroom and shower. Ask about their "Zip, Sip and Stay" package, which provides the treehouse stay with a zip line tour and day trip to a local vineyard.

Echo Canyon River Expeditions in Cañon City, Colorado Courtesy raftecho.comEnjoy some of the best whitewater rafting—a summer bucket list priority—central Colorado has to offer within the confines of Echo Canyon River, a full-service resort that's as close to luxury as "glamping" gets. Choose from four glamping tents located within the resort's campground. Each feature a queen bed and sofa sleeper, private porch, picnic table, electricity, and even Wi-Fi. From your tent door you can take in stunning views of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range. You'll also have access to the Arkansas River and popular 8 Mile Bar and Grill located just walking distance away.

Snow Bear Chalets in Whitefish, Montana Courtesy snowbearchalets.comIf you're looking for a wintertime, ski-on/ski-off adventure that provides that rustic feel, check out the beautiful treehouse Snow Bear Chalets located right on the slope at Whitefish Mountain Ski Resort in Northwestern Montana. These are not your typical treehouses. While they are perched 25 feet above the forest floor and offer astounding views of the mountainous landscape of Glacier National Park, they feature all the luxurious amenities you could ask for, including a private balcony, hot tub and more. It's a great spot for everything from a romantic getaway to a bachelor or bachelorette party.

Sandy Pines Campground in Kennebunkport, Maine Curtesy sandypinescamping.comPeople sleep better when camping, and being able to hear the ocean will only help. This northeast campground, which just opened in the summer of 2017, takes glamping to the next level. It features 12 unique tents, each designed by a different New England-based interior designer. Sandy Pines is located right near Goose Rocks Beach, so you can enjoy the best of both worlds: the wave-crashing seaside and the rural nostalgia of the camp grounds. While staying in one of their 18-foot-by-24-foot canvas tents, you'll likely forget that you're in a tent at all. It has the comfort and charm of a boutique hotel room with its king-sized bed, wooden-drawer storage units, outdoor seating deck, and Instagram-worthy interior design.

Nomad Ridge at The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio Courtesy thewilds.columbuszoo.org Think of an adult summer camp that offers all of the opulence and splendor of a five-star hotel. That's how guests describe a few night's stay at Think of an adult summer camp that offers all of the opulence and splendor of a five-star hotel. That's how guests describe a few night's stay at Nomad Ridge at The Wilds . It sits on a more than 10,000-acre wild animal preserve that's home to some of the world's little known and most endangered species, like the Pere David's deer, Przewwalski's wild horses, and southern white rhinos. You won't be staying in a tent here, but instead a yurt. What's a yurt? A nomadic-style structure built on bamboo floors and made from canvas. The property houses 12 yurts, each situated along the hillside and equipped with all the modern-day luxuries a glamper could ask for.

South Fork Lodge in Swan Valley Idaho Courtesy thewilds.columbuszoo.orgCalling all fly fishers! Get fired up by checking out these photos of trophy fishing, then book some time at the South Fork Lodge, a natural retreat settled in eastern Idaho's scenic Swan Valley. It's known for fly fishing, which you can do right on Snake River across from the alluring waterfalls at Fall Creek Falls. Other activities include hiking in the Big Hole Mountains and exploring Grand Teton National Park. Guests can stay in beautifully designed tents that allow you to experience the serenity of wilderness without sacrificing on luxury one bit.

Terra Glamping in Sonoma County, California Courtesy naturalretrears.comWhile most people visit Sonoma Country for the wine, the rural landscape also lends itself to a glamping getaway to be remembered. It's easy to access from San Francisco, just two and a half hours from the city border on California's northern coast. Each of Terra Glamping's 10 safari tents offer picturesque views of the Pacific and include memory foam beds with a warm down comforter. The site is also equipped with hot showers and flushing toilets. And a full continental breakfast is included with your stay. When you're not posted up beach-side, you can hike, kayak, watch for whales, roast s'mores, and more.

Coldwater Gardens in Milton, Florida Courtesy Coldwatergardens.comDeeply secluded in the Florida Panhandle and surrounded by pristine and preserved pinelands is Coldwater Gardens, an ideal escape from the suburbs or concrete jungle of a city. The 352-acre property was originally purchased for the sole purpose of restoring the natural land and its abundance of endangered longleaf pines, however, the owners felt a need to share its beauty with the public. This is when they created a campground that includes luxury tents and private cottages. The tents are located on a gentle slope overlooking the pine savanna. Amenities include queen-size Tempurpedic bed with linens, hardwood floors, electricity, water boiler, coffee maker, outlets, and more. Another option is to stay in the Tiny-House Cabana, a climate-controlled expanded room that includes everything you need for the ultimate rural getaway, featuring a covered outdoor kitchen and dining space and perfectly situated for breathtaking views of the sunset.

