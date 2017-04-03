Content continues below ad

Ocean City, Massachusetts

Alexander Briggs/Shutterstock

Ocean City is a resort town if there ever was one, with mini golf courses and surf shops lined up on the city’s main drag. But the miles of clean, relaxing beach make up for its touristy vibe. Complete with amusement parks and one of the country’s best boardwalks, there’s always something to do in Ocean City. Don’t leave without sampling locally brewed beer and cracking open a freshly caught crab.