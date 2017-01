The traditional car buying process deflates even the most enthusiastic buyer. Spending hours walking around a dealers' lot, negotiating with the salesperson, and then reviewing all the facts and figures with the Finance and Insurance (F&I) manager generally takes hours of time and stressful conversation. No wonder that a report by Accenture found that 53 percent of car buyers would consider buying a car online. There are secrets to all auto transactions, of course. But online auto buying rules are still developing. Consider these other pros and cons about online car shopping to determine if you're ready to take the online leap.

Online car buying offers some solid advantages over traditional methods such as finding the car you want at a lower price than you might get from a local dealer, said Matt Smith, editor, cargurus.com . The site recently published a report on the most affordable the expensive cities to purchase a car. So expanding your car search beyond local dealers often makes solid financial sense. But conduct due diligence before you begin to work with a dealership. Consider how long the dealership has been in business. Read online comments and reviews. Search the online archives of the newspapers in their areas for any positive or negative news stories. You should be able to quickly determine if the car dealer is reputable and trustworthy.

Zoriy Birenboym, co-founder of Signature Auto World , says one of the most common mistakes made by online car shoppers is to quickly accept a low price. Yes, everyone wants a bargain, but buyers are sometimes surprised to learn what the dollar didn't buy them, especially when leasing. "Sometimes you pay a bit more but you get much more," he said. "We offer 24/7 concierge service to our customers. Yes, they pay a few dollars more but they receive much more customer service" than they would from other dealerships."

A major mistake many car buyers make is not researching financing options and rates, said Ryan Keeton, co-founder and chief brand officer for the online auto marketplace Carvana . He cited findings by a national survey commissioned by Caravan that found 71 percent of consumers who have ever taken out an auto loan are not aware of the total dollar amount of interest spent on their last loan, and 69 percent do not understand what a one percentage point reduction in their rate would save them. "Similar to the research you do finding the car, invest the same amount of time on finding the right financing, this will save you thousands in the long run," he says.

Do not make a deal without a written agreement

iStock/choreograph

Birenboym says car buyers and leasers often forget to have details put into writing. Not only will it save you costly misunderstandings, but it can put you in a better position to bargain with other dealerships."Remember: Your word and the word of another dealership is nothing but a phonetic disturbance to the ears of a competing seller. A disclosure makes an offer official," he says. "When you send a disclosure from one dealership to a competitor, they have the means to understand where that price came from. Even if the numbers you are getting is already at their cost, they can use an official disclosure to get more money from corporate to get you as a customer."