Do not make a deal without a written agreement

Birenboym says car buyers and leasers often forget to have details put into writing. Not only will it save you costly misunderstandings, but it can put you in a better position to bargain with other dealerships."Remember: Your word and the word of another dealership is nothing but a phonetic disturbance to the ears of a competing seller. A disclosure makes an offer official," he says. "When you send a disclosure from one dealership to a competitor, they have the means to understand where that price came from. Even if the numbers you are getting is already at their cost, they can use an official disclosure to get more money from corporate to get you as a customer."