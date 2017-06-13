If you’ve ever experienced a long layover, insane delay, or red-eye flight, you probably associate airports with feelings of misery and despair. But Singapore is on track to changing all of that. They began remodeling the Changi International Airport in 2014, a project that has cost at least $1.7 billion so far. And although the doors won’t open to visitors until early 2019, we got a sneak peek inside. The results? Absolutely incredible. (But make sure not to make these 16 airport mistakes ahead of your next flight!)

Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock

Leading consumer aviation website Skytrax has named Changi International the best airport in the world for five years running. And it’s easy to see why. Not only does it run efficiently and offer luxurious amenities, but travelers passing through can also gawk at its stunning—and sometimes utterly unreal!—architecture.

Filipe Frazao/Shutterstock

The can’t-miss sight at this airport is its new multi-purpose facility called the Jewel. Located outside Terminal 1 (in a space once used for airport parking), the 1.4 million square foot complex features 10 levels of forest-like gardens, an indoor waterfall, a hotel, and hundreds of dining and shopping options.

Sam's Studio/Shutterstock

“Not only will Jewel capture the hearts and minds of travelers and boost Singapore’s appeal as a transit hub, it will enhance the Changi Airport experience for our passengers and visitors,” Jewel Changi Airport Development CEO Jean Hung said.

We couldn’t have said it better. On the top level of the Jewel resides the Canopy Park, which is divided into several sections including a botanical garden, a nature walk with animal-shaped topiary, and a pair of hedge mazes. The park also features a pair of “Sky Nets” suspended 26 and 82 feet off the ground.

Sorbis/Shutterstock

If you aren’t impressed already, get this: just one of the Jewel’s three main attractions includes a 131-foot indoor waterfall called the Rain Vortex—the world’s tallest indoor waterfall. And let’s not forget the five-story-tall garden called Forest Valley. No big deal.

Sorbis/Shutterstock

Of course, the Jewel includes amenities to keep the kids entertained, too. The Discovery Slide, an art sculpture that doubles as a children’s slide, also provides great views of the Rain Vortex and Forest Valley. Mist puffs wafting across the entire complex make it appear as though the children are playing among the clouds.

Sorbis/Shutterstock

Last (but certainly not least!), brave passersby can walk along the glass-bottom Canopy Bridge, which sits 75 feet in the air. Try at your own risk!

joyfull/Shutterstock

We challenge you to think of a better way to make the most of your airport layover.