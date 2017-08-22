18 Cliché Photos Every Tourist Secretly Wants to Take
We know—you just have to get that Leaning Tower of Pisa photo, don't you?
When traveling abroad, you’re going to want to make memories and take lots of photos—but nothing screams, “I’m a tourist” quite like an awkward pose in front of a famous landmark or imitating a statue. Awkwardness aside, we think these cliche tourist photos should be obligatory check-offs on your travel bucket list. If you’re traveling within the U.S., check out the best free tourist attractions in all 50 states!
Saving the Leaning Tower of Pisa from falling over
Coming together on Abbey Road
Kissing the Great Sphinx of Giza goodbye after a trip to Egypt
Holding hands with Jesus in Rio de Janeiro
Making a very important phone call in a London phone booth
Making a wish in the Trevi Fountain in Rome
Touching the top of the Taj Mahal in India
Holding up the Hollywood sign
You don’t need a car to travel in Salar de Uyuni when you have giant shoes
And don’t worry, you can pack all of your friends into your backpack. Just be on the lookout for dinosaurs.
Are you sure the Washington Monument is 555 feet tall?
If you haven’t touched the top of the Louvre, have you really travelled?
Riding a camel past the Pyramid of Giza
Stepping on Stonehenge
If you aren’t Amsterdam, you’re doing something wrong
Posing with Bruce Lee in Hong Kong
Might as well touch the top of the Eiffel Tower, too
Covering yourself in mud from the Dead Sea
Charming snakes in Morocco
