When traveling abroad, you’re going to want to make memories and take lots of photos—but nothing screams, “I’m a tourist” quite like an awkward pose in front of a famous landmark or imitating a statue. Awkwardness aside, we think these cliche tourist photos should be obligatory check-offs on your travel bucket list. If you’re traveling within the U.S., check out the best free tourist attractions in all 50 states!

Saving the Leaning Tower of Pisa from falling over

This is what your dream vacation says about you.

Coming together on Abbey Road

Kissing the Great Sphinx of Giza goodbye after a trip to Egypt



Make sure to avoid these travel mistakes that make your trip unnecessarily stressful.

Holding hands with Jesus in Rio de Janeiro



Making a very important phone call in a London phone booth

Making a wish in the Trevi Fountain in Rome



(Here are 13 other fountains you should add to your bucket list.)

Touching the top of the Taj Mahal in India



Visiting the Taj Mahal costs less than you think—it’s one of these 10 cheap travel destinations that can still feel like VIP adventures.

Holding up the Hollywood sign

You don’t need a car to travel in Salar de Uyuni when you have giant shoes

And don’t worry, you can pack all of your friends into your backpack. Just be on the lookout for dinosaurs.

Are you sure the Washington Monument is 555 feet tall?



We bet you didn’t know these 18 wacky facts about Washington, DC.

If you haven’t touched the top of the Louvre, have you really travelled?



Riding a camel past the Pyramid of Giza



Stepping on Stonehenge



If you aren’t Amsterdam, you’re doing something wrong



While you’re in Amsterdam, check out this weird restaurant.

Posing with Bruce Lee in Hong Kong

Might as well touch the top of the Eiffel Tower, too



While you’re at it, did you know these 19 fun facts about the Eiffel Tower?

Covering yourself in mud from the Dead Sea

Charming snakes in Morocco

