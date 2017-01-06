How to Defrost Your Windshield in Less Than 5 Minutes
Beat the winter frost with this simple solution.
iStock/gregorbister
One of the most dreaded tasks of the cold winter months is waiting for your windshield to defrost. Blasting the defrost can take time and wastes gas; and using a scraper isn’t always effective, requires a lot of muscle, and can lead to frozen hands. (Here’s why it’s a mistake to pour warm water on a frozen windshield.)
This easy to make solution can clear your windshield in less than 5 minutes and get you on the road fast. Simply mix 1/3 part water and 2/3 part isopropyl or rubbing alcohol. Pour the solution into a spray bottle and in the morning, spray it on your windshield. The ice will disappear instantly. You can also spray the solution on your car handles and doors if they are frozen shut. Still keep your scraper handy, though, as you may need to scrape off some excess chunks of ice.
This works because isopropyl doesn’t freeze until it reaches 128°F below 0. Therefore, you can also keep the spray bottle in your car without worrying about it freezing over night.
Another thing to note: Make sure that you continue to wash and wax your car on a regular basis if you spray the solution on a part of your car that is painted. Even though the solution doesn’t directly touch the paint, if used often, it could cause it to erode.
Try these other ways to use rubbing alcohol.
Source: Today.com
