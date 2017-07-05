Bathroom counter and faucet Vereshchagin-Dmitry/Shutterstock "The bathroom counter and faucets can sometimes be "The bathroom counter and faucets can sometimes be cleaned with the same cloth used to clean the toilet, thereby transferring germs from fecal matter onto the counter and faucets," explains Dr. Stagg. "This can lead to gastrointestinal infections. There may also be GI and respiratory viruses lingering on surfaces." Worse yet, these cloths are often used from room to room. Logic Products founder Jill Taft also points out that the cleaning staff often just rinses the glasses in the bathroom and mini bar with water. Never use them!

Remote control Anna-Yunak/Shutterstock "E. coli can be a problem on TV remotes from hotel guests not washing their hands after going to the bathroom," says Dr. Stagg. Cover your remote with a thin plastic bag to turn the TV off and on and change channels. You can get bring a Ziploc bag or use a bag that should line the ice bucket. "E. coli can be a problem on TV remotes from hotel guests not washing their hands after going to the bathroom," says Dr. Stagg. Cover your remote with a thin plastic bag to turn the TV off and on and change channels. You can get bring a Ziploc bag or use a bag that should line the ice bucket.

Content continues below ad

Desk Freer/Shutterstock We're sure this isn't the case for you at home since you clean and likely follow these We're sure this isn't the case for you at home since you clean and likely follow these 13 simple housecleaning tricks , but in hotel rooms, Dr. Stagg says you can commonly find respiratory viruses lingering on desks. These can remain for up to four days. Clean the work are with a sanitizing wipe before you set down your laptop and important papers.

Phone Choen-photo/Shutterstock Here's one that will surprise absolutely no one! Hotel room phones are a magnet for germs—but you might be surprised at how bad it is. "MRSA has been found on phones and remotes which can cause dangerous skin infections," says Dr. Stagg. "Phones can also have E. coli and respiratory viruses from people holding the phone near their mouth and face." You're better off just using your cell phone, but...your cell phone screen is also Here's one that will surprise absolutely no one! Hotel room phones are a magnet for germs—but you might be surprised at how bad it is. "MRSA has been found on phones and remotes which can cause dangerous skin infections," says Dr. Stagg. "Phones can also have E. coli and respiratory viruses from people holding the phone near their mouth and face." You're better off just using your cell phone, but...your cell phone screen is also way dirtier than you thought

Coffee makers Szymon-Kaczmarczyk/Shutterstock Coffee makers can harbor mold and respiratory viruses, according to Dr. Stagg. Head to the hotel lobby for that Coffee makers can harbor mold and respiratory viruses, according to Dr. Stagg. Head to the hotel lobby for that morning cup of joe

Content continues below ad

Ice buckets Emily-Ranquist/Shutterstock Nope, not even your Nope, not even your ice is safe! In fact, Dr. Stagg notes that hotel ice buckets can contain a host of germs, even as bad as norovirus from guests who may use it as a vomit basin. (This happens more than you'd care to imagine.)

Comforter and pillows Stockforlife/Shutterstock "Organisms that cause sexually transmitted diseases can be found on bedding, including comforters and pillows that aren't washed," says Dr. Stagg. Taft adds that it's important to beware of the cleaning staff throwing your pillows on the floor while making the bed. "Always call housekeeping for extra clean pillow cases so you can change them yourself every evening." "Organisms that cause sexually transmitted diseases can be found on bedding, including comforters and pillows that aren't washed," says Dr. Stagg. Taft adds that it's important to beware of the cleaning staff throwing your pillows on the floor while making the bed. "Always call housekeeping for extra clean pillow cases so you can change them yourself every evening."

Room keys kpakook/Shutterstock Here's one thing you probably touch multiple times a day and never thought twice about—your room key card. "These are never disinfected, so they will have just as many germs on them as money does. Consider wiping all room key cards down ASAP," suggests Taft. Here's one thing you probably touch multiple times a day and never thought twice about—your room key card. "These are never disinfected, so they will have just as many germs on them as money does. Consider wiping all room key cards down ASAP," suggests Taft.

Content continues below ad

Sofa and chairs WorldWide/Shutterstock Stains from body fluids—which aren't always visible to the naked eye—can harbor a variety of viruses and bacteria. "They're commonly found on fabric which is not easy to clean thoroughly," says Dr. Stagg. Stains from body fluids—which aren't always visible to the naked eye—can harbor a variety of viruses and bacteria. "They're commonly found on fabric which is not easy to clean thoroughly," says Dr. Stagg.

Carpets Elnur/Shutterstock "Carpets are breeding grounds for bacteria and germs," says Taft. "Never let your kids sit, lay down, or play on the carpet, and always wear socks or slippers." "Carpets are breeding grounds for bacteria and germs," says Taft. "Never let your kids sit, lay down, or play on the carpet, and always wear socks or slippers."

Air vents Milosz_G/Shutterstock "Air vents can contain mold, which can cause respiratory problems," says Dr. Stagg.

"Air vents can contain mold, which can cause respiratory problems," says Dr. Stagg.

Content continues below ad