Take a ghost tour

Beyond-Apple-Picking--6-Fall-Activities-to-Try-This-SeasonDaniel Brigginshaw/shutterstock Do you believe in ghosts? Even if you don't, ghost tours are a great way to learn about the history of a place. Not to mention, they're often low-cost and a fun way to get outside. If you're up for it, take a tour in one of the most haunted cities in America.

Ride a ski lift

Beyond-Apple-Picking--6-Fall-Activities-to-Try-This-SeasonFeel good studio/shutterstock To keep people visiting in the off-season, many ski resorts have taken to opening their chair lifts in the fall. These "leaf lifts" offer panoramic views of the changing fall foliage, plus views from the top of whatever mountain you summit. Even better? They're budget friendly! The "Scenic Skyride" lift up Hunter Mountain in New York State's Catskill Mountains costs just $12 per adult. This is the fall bucket list you need to complete.

Tailgate a football game

Beyond-Apple-Picking--6-Fall-Activities-to-Try-This-SeasonPressmaster/shutterstock The tailgates for your local college team could be even more fun (and way cheaper) than the ones for a professional team. Get a crew together, bring a hoodie, and hit the parking lot. Watching the game at a local pub instead? These are the five things you should never say at a sports bar.

Ride horses on a scenic trail

Beyond-Apple-Picking--6-Fall-Activities-to-Try-This-SeasonPeter Wollinga/shutterstock There's no better way to take in the scenery than on horseback. Grab a friend and head to the nearest stable. Most 1.5-hour trail rides cost around $60 each. These vintage photos of kids with horses will make you want to go ASAP.

Plant bulbs in the garden for spring

Beyond-Apple-Picking--6-Fall-Activities-to-Try-This-SeasonCornelia Pithart/shutterstock Soak up the last few days of warmth by spending some time in the garden. Bulb flowers such as daffodils and tulips are best planted in fall. (If you didn't know that, don't miss these expert gardening tips for beginners.) And once spring comes around, your garden will be lush with flowers.

Take a hot air balloon ride

Beyond-Apple-Picking--6-Fall-Activities-to-Try-This-SeasonPatrick Foto/shutterstock If you're willing to shell out a bit of cash in order to get the best views, consider scheduling a hot-air balloon during peak foliage season. Most rides will cost you around $250 to $350, but the views you'll take in and the photos you'll take will be priceless. If you're traveling with a partner, it's also insanely romantic. Want to pop the question up there? These are the most outrageous proposals ever. 

