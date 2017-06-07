ANDY-RAIN/EPAREX/Shutterstock
Vacations, although relaxing and fun, can also turn into a nightmare when plans go awry. That’s what British Airways passengers recently learned after the global airliner experienced a massive technological meltdown—and delayed all of its flights. (Yikes!)
The British Airways cancelation lasted for days, threatening to derail the plans of many travelers on a busy holiday weekend. Stranded passengers gathered by the hundreds at departure gates and baggage drops.
Tolga-Akmen/LNPREX/Shutterstock
Tolga-Akmen/LNPREX/Shutterstock
TELENEWS/EPAREX/Shutterstock
Check-in desks also became overwhelmed with weary and frustrated travelers hoping to book the next flight out of the city.
ANDY-RAIN/EPAREX/Shutterstock
ANDY-RAIN/EPAREX/Shutterstock
TELENEWS/EPAREX/Shutterstock
The delays grounded British Airways flights around the world, including nearby European countries.
Tolga-Akmen/LNPREX/Shutterstock
With nowhere to go, people often sat, laid, or even slept on the ground next to (or on top of!) their luggage.
Tolga-Akmen/LNPREX/Shutterstock
ANDY RAINE/PAREX/Shutterstock
Meanwhile, British Airways aircrafts stood idle at the gates and on airport runways, unable to take off.
Long story short? For three days, chaos ensued. If you want to have stress-free vacation, avoid making these little travel mistakes
