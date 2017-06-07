10 Photos That Show Just How Insane Flight Delays Can Get

Talk about stressful vacations! Pictures of what a massive airline-wide cancelation looked like will make you think twice about booking anything.

By
View as Slideshow
airportANDY-RAIN/EPAREX/Shutterstock Vacations, although relaxing and fun, can also turn into a nightmare when plans go awry. That’s what British Airways passengers recently learned after the global airliner experienced a massive technological meltdown—and delayed all of its flights. (Yikes!) The British Airways cancelation lasted for days, threatening to derail the plans of many travelers on a busy holiday weekend. Stranded passengers gathered by the hundreds at departure gates and baggage drops.  
airportTolga-Akmen/LNPREX/Shutterstock
airportTolga-Akmen/LNPREX/Shutterstock

Content continues below ad

airportTELENEWS/EPAREX/Shutterstock Check-in desks also became overwhelmed with weary and frustrated travelers hoping to book the next flight out of the city.
airportANDY-RAIN/EPAREX/Shutterstock
airportANDY-RAIN/EPAREX/Shutterstock

Content continues below ad

airportTELENEWS/EPAREX/Shutterstock The delays grounded British Airways flights around the world, including nearby European countries.
airportTolga-Akmen/LNPREX/Shutterstock With nowhere to go, people often sat, laid, or even slept on the ground next to (or on top of!) their luggage.
airportTolga-Akmen/LNPREX/Shutterstock

Content continues below ad

airplanesANDY RAINE/PAREX/Shutterstock Meanwhile, British Airways aircrafts stood idle at the gates and on airport runways, unable to take off. Long story short? For three days, chaos ensued. If you want to have stress-free vacation, avoid making these little travel mistakes.

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.